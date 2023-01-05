Deepika Padukone 37th Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan wishes his Pathaan co-star by sharing her latest poster

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone channels Bond Girl vibes in a new Pathaan poster shared by Shah Rukh Khan on her birthday. In the new poster, Deepika is seen in a bold avatar, holding a gun.

    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 5, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

    On Deepika Padukone's 37th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan released a new poster for their next film Pathaan. Deepika is shown in the new image in a bold avatar, holding a pistol and covered in bruises. While shooting for the billboard, she appeared to be in an action sequence. After Happy New Year, the actress reunites with Shah Rukh (2014).

    Sharing the poster, SRK penned a sweet note in which he told Deepika that he is proud of how far she has come in her career and wishes her the best. “To my dearest @deepikapadukone - how you have evolved to own the screen in every avatar possible! Always proud and always wishing for you to scale new heights… happy birthday… lots of love…" he wrote.

    Also Read: Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film trailer to release on THIS date

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

    While nothing is known about her part in Pathaan, Deepika has featured with Shah Rukh Khan in two songs from the film, Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Deepika also appears in the teaser in a unique avatar, channelling a Bond Girl feel.

    Pathaan is an action-thriller produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films and the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe following Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and War (2019). 

    Also Read: Deepika Padukone Birthday 2023: A glance at the net-worth of the global Bollywood icon

    Pathaan's trailer release date: 
    Pathaan's trailer has yet to be released by the filmmakers. They began the promotional campaign by releasing a teaser and two songs from the flick. Pinkvilla just notified its readers exclusively that the trailer would be released on January 10, 2023. "Mark the date - the Pathaan teaser is slated to be released on January 10, 2023," a source said. While the teaser became the talk of the town, the trailer is likely to add to the excitement around Pathaan. It's a 2:37-second teaser filled with action, scale, music, and heroism."

    The insider went on to say, "Pathaan is a genuine theatrical event picture, and the trailer will give you an idea of why you should see it in theatres. It portrays SRK in the way that a celebrity deserves - expect some larger-than-life scenes and clashes between SRK and John Abraham, who plays the adversary."

    Along with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Ashutosh Rana will appear in the film. Pathaan is set to be released on January 25, 2023. After four long years, Shah Rukh returns to the big screen in a major role in this film. The actor was most recently seen in the 2018 film Zero. The movie did not do well at the box office. 
     

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
