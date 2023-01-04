Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film trailer to release on THIS date

Shah Rukh Khan is ready to return to the big screen after 1496 days with Siddharth Anand's action film Pathaan. The Yash Raj Films production is one of the most anticipated films in Hindi cinema, and it is predicted to have an explosive debut at the box office in India and beyond.

While the banner has already published a teaser and two songs from the film, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, there is much expectation for Pathaan's trailer release date. Pathaan's theatrical trailer will be released digitally on January 10, 2023.

Pathaan Trailer out on January 10

"Save the date: the Pathaan trailer will be released on January 10, 2023. While the teaser became the talk of the town, the trailer is likely to add to the excitement around Pathaan. "It's a 2 minute 37-second teaser packed with action sequences, size, music, and heroism," stated a trade source, adding that the film will pique the audience's interest in watching this action spectacular on the biggest screen imaginable.

"Pathaan is a true-blue theatrical event picture, and the trailer will indicate why it demands a large screen look. "Be prepared for some larger-than-life scenes and clashes between Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, who portrays the antagonist," the insider added. YRF made a calculated decision to release the trailer just two weeks before the film's premiere.



"The Pathaan campaign is based on the idea that less is more. Following the teaser, the creators generated anticipation for the film with two songs - Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan - and now, with only two weeks till the release, the crew is ready to begin the countdown to the film's release. The buzz around the picture was intact, as the teaser and music sparked multiple debates regarding the likely narrative, and the mystery will continue even after the trailer is released. "The reason for the delayed trailer release was to maintain the mystique surrounding the fundamental conflict," explained the insider.

Pathaan is a part of Aditya Chopra's grandiose espionage world, which began with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012 and has since expanded to include Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Warcraft (2018). (2019). Being the fourth film in the series, it also signals the beginning of character crossover from one film to the next, eventually leading to a big-ticket multi-starrer conclusion.

Salman Khan appears in Pathaan for a prolonged cameo as renowned spy Tiger, alias Avinash Singh Rathore. The espionage universe then continues with the release of Tiger 3 during the Diwali 2023 weekend, featuring Salman, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. Shah Rukh Khan will play Pathaan in the film for a lengthy period.

Pathaan advance booking details:

Pathaan is the fourth film in which SRK and Deepika Padukone have collaborated, following Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year. The Siddharth Anand-directed film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on January 25, 2023. Following Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in the Atlee-directed Jawan, which is planned to release in June 2023. SRK co-stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the flick. He concludes 2023 with the Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki, which is planned to be released around Christmas 2023.

Pathaan's advancements have already begun in overseas areas like as Germany, and early ticket sales indicate that the film may set a record/near record for a Hindi film in international markets. The first excitement in overseas countries, even without a trailer release, is largely to see Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen after a lengthy absence since SRK is unquestionably one of the top crowd-pullers of Indian film in worldwide markets. Interestingly, viewers will also get to witness a Shah Rukh Khan teaser after 1531 days, which has created a lot of excitement among his followers and moviegoers.

In India, announcements on the opening of advance booking will be made following the release of the trailer on January 10. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan news!