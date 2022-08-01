Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cute Video Alert: Vijay Deverakonda and Charmme Kaur's dog enjoy 'Waat Laga Denge' song

    Waat Laga Denge, a new song by Vijay Deverakonda, has gone viral online. The Alaskan Malamute dog of Charmme Kaur is the newest to embrace the Waat Laga Denge craze. Yes, she posted the nicest video you'll see today of her dog singing along to Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh's song.

    Everyone enjoys and dances to the music, including teenagers and little children. The dog is seen in the video barking at the television as it plays the song with Vijay. On the opposite side, Vijay can be seen performing the song and beaming delightfully at the dog's response. The video is so cute; we can't get over Vijay and the dog's reaction. It will undoubtedly melt your heart and put a smile on your face.

    Waat Laga Denge pays homage to the core of his film's daring character. The song, which was written by Liger director Puri Jagannadh and composed by Sunil Kashyap, was performed by Vijay Deverakonda.

    In his upcoming film, which stars Ananya Panday as his love interest, Vijay Deverakonda will portray an MMA fighter with a stammering problem. Along with Mike Tyson in a special part, Ramya Krishnan will also play important roles in the movie.

    Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda recently appeared on the legendary Koffee With Karan 7 sofa and gained notoriety for his witty yet sincere comments on the talk show. Vijay's solution has won over hearts to how to succeed in the business without a Godfather on the show. 

    Vijay Deverakonda was recently graced the chat show Koffee With Karan 7 and made headlines because of his witty replies. Vijay's answer to making it big with no Godfather in the industry at the show has won hearts. He said, “It is ok to dream, even though your family may tell you to not dream so big. They must see that if I came from there and did it, anyone in the country can. Growing up, I saw Shah Rukh coming from Delhi or Chiranjeevi Garu; back home, coming from nothing. They gave you that glimmer of hope that this can be done. I think I need to do the same for my generation and those who come after me, because it does help and shows you a way. So that’s what floats my boat”.

