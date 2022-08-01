Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Busty pictures: Janhvi Kapoor’s a splash of colours in a strappy gown; shows off cleavage

    First Published Aug 1, 2022, 7:32 AM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor’s latest photo dump is about her vibrant self. Her smile in the pictures will certainly make your heart melt.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor is basking in the success of her recently released film ‘Good Luck Jerry’. In a short span of her career, Janhvi has become one of the most loved actresses in the Hindi film industry of today’s time. Since her debut film ‘Dhadak’, one of the most loved characters she has played on screen is the Kargil girl, Gunjan Saxena. And now with her latest film that hit the mobile screens, Janhvi has once again become the talk of the town.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Over the weekend, the makers of Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Good Luck Jerry’ held a special screening of the movie which was attended by the leading actor herself, her producer-father Boney Kapoor, and her younger sibling Khushi Kapoor, who soon will be marking her Bollywood debut, among many actors.

    ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s a regal affair in these black and white pictures

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Amidst this, Janhvi Kapoor on late Sunday shared a slew of pictures on her social media handle that are all about vibrant colours.

    ALSO READ: Sexy video and pictures: Disha Patani sizzles in an off-shoulder blouse

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Wearing a strappy gown with huge abstract prints, Janhvi Kapoor looks fresh and ever! The gown came with a plunging neckline that brought focus on her assets.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Along with the plunging neckline, Janhvi Kapor’s gown also came with a stunning back, which the actress is seen flaunting in one of the pictures.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Apart from the splash of vibrant colours that Janhvi Kapoor’s gown had, the lush green backdrop of plants added more monsoon freshness to the actor’s look.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Regarding the make-up, Janhvi Kapoor went with subtle tones of nude for the look. She styled her hair in curls, adding more glamour and matching up with the monsoon vibes.

