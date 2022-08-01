Busty pictures: Janhvi Kapoor’s a splash of colours in a strappy gown; shows off cleavage

Janhvi Kapoor’s latest photo dump is about her vibrant self. Her smile in the pictures will certainly make your heart melt.

Janhvi Kapoor is basking in the success of her recently released film ‘Good Luck Jerry’. In a short span of her career, Janhvi has become one of the most loved actresses in the Hindi film industry of today’s time. Since her debut film ‘Dhadak’, one of the most loved characters she has played on screen is the Kargil girl, Gunjan Saxena. And now with her latest film that hit the mobile screens, Janhvi has once again become the talk of the town.

Over the weekend, the makers of Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Good Luck Jerry’ held a special screening of the movie which was attended by the leading actor herself, her producer-father Boney Kapoor, and her younger sibling Khushi Kapoor, who soon will be marking her Bollywood debut, among many actors. ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s a regal affair in these black and white pictures

Amidst this, Janhvi Kapoor on late Sunday shared a slew of pictures on her social media handle that are all about vibrant colours. ALSO READ: Sexy video and pictures: Disha Patani sizzles in an off-shoulder blouse

Wearing a strappy gown with huge abstract prints, Janhvi Kapoor looks fresh and ever! The gown came with a plunging neckline that brought focus on her assets.

Along with the plunging neckline, Janhvi Kapor’s gown also came with a stunning back, which the actress is seen flaunting in one of the pictures.

Apart from the splash of vibrant colours that Janhvi Kapoor’s gown had, the lush green backdrop of plants added more monsoon freshness to the actor’s look.

Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram