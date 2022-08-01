Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Liger promotions: Fan faints during Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday’s mall activity in Navi Mumbai

    A female fan reportedly fainted during the promotional mall activity of Liger actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday that was held in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

    Mumbai, First Published Aug 1, 2022, 9:27 AM IST

    Ahead of the film’s release, promotions for actor Vijay Deverakonda’s Hindi debut and first pan-India film ‘Liger’ are in full swing. One of the handsome hunks of South, Vijay, and his co-star Ananya Panday, has been tapping into all possible ways to promote their film. Whether it is about taking a ride in the Mumbai locals or wearing slippers for the trailer launch, ‘Liger’ Vijay has been grabbing all the attention ahead of the film’s release on August 25.

    Amidst the ongoing promotions of ‘Liger’, a mall activity of the film was held in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, wherein the stars of the movie, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday came to meet their fans. This caused a splurge in the crowd as fans of the actors came in huge numbers to catch their glimpse.

    In the middle of the chaos that the fans had caused, a woman reportedly fainted, claimed one paparazzo. He also shared a video of the incident wherein a woman is seen being pulled out from the crowd. She suddenly falls to the floor and is being offered water while people make some space for her to breathe easily.

    Check out the video here: 

    Meanwhile, as the crowd continued to surge, the anchor who was hosting the event, made an appeal, requesting people to move backwards. Ut when that didn’t work, Vijay Deverakonda himself requested the crowd.

    Speaking to them in Hindi, Vijay Deverakonda said, “Darlings, I Love you guys. I want to stay here and talk to you but nothing should happen to you. Please relax and calm down a bit. Please move back a little everyone.” A fan was also spotted by Anaya Panday who was crying upon seeing the actors.

    As for the film, helmed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger is being released under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film will be released on August 25, in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2022, 9:28 AM IST
