Ed Sheeran plays cricket with Shubman Gill ahead of India concert sends social media abuzz

Global music sensation Ed Sheeran's recent cricket session with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has set social media on fire. As the singer gears up for his much-anticipated India concert, viral photos of his playful antics with Gill have fans buzzing with excitement.

Ed Sheeran, the global music sensation, has touched down in India, setting the internet abuzz with his recent escapades. Photos capturing his cricket session with Shubman Gill have taken social media by storm. Tanmay Bhat, sharing the candid snaps on his Instagram stories, sparked waves of excitement among fans.

In one snapshot, Ed Sheeran is seen taking a swing at the cricket ball while Tanmay watches on. Bhat's caption, "Welcome to the multiverse," accompanies the image. Another photo features Shubman Gill engaged in conversation with Ed, with Tanmay playfully teasing, "See you at the show @teddysphotos."

Ed Sheeran further ignited online frenzy as he joined forces with Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan to recreate the latter's signature pose. In a surprise video shared by Ed, the duo can be seen at what appears to be SRK's residence, Mannat. With SRK guiding him, Ed effortlessly mirrors the iconic pose, earning praise from the Bollywood star.

While in Mumbai, Ed has been enjoying every moment of his visit. From a low-key arrival and impromptu school visit to bonding with children and attending a star-studded party hosted by Armaan Malik, the singer's adventures have been capturing the hearts of fans worldwide. With each snapshot and video shared, Ed Sheeran's India tour continues to be a memorable affair, spreading joy and love wherever he goes.

