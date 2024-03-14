Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Dwayne Bravo credits Chennai Super Kings' success to lack of owner's pressure

    Chennai Super Kings' bowling coach Dwayne Bravo attributes the team's consistent success in the IPL to the freedom from external pressures imposed by team owners, highlighting the franchise's unique approach to player management.

    Dwayne Bravo credits Chennai Super Kings' success to lack of owner's pressure osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 14, 2024, 6:22 PM IST

    As the excitement rises ahead of the start of the new season of the Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Dwayne Bravo sheds light on the team's success, attributing it to the lack of external pressures from team owners. As the most consistent team in IPL history, with five championship victories and numerous playoff appearances, Chennai's success is not solely credited to MS Dhoni's captaincy or the players' relaxed demeanor, but also to the freedom afforded to them by the franchise owners.

    Bravo spoke about the absence of outside interference, stating, "There is no outside interference or pressure from owners, and they allow the players to be themselves. This is the beauty of this franchise."

    Looking ahead to the upcoming season, Bravo expressed confidence in the team's composition, particularly praising the young bowling attack. With the return of Shardul Thakur and the inclusion of experienced players like Mustafizur Rahman, as well as promising talents like Matheesha Pathirana and Tushar Deshpande, Chennai Super Kings are poised for another successful campaign.

    Bravo, who transitioned from player to bowling coach in 2022, also commended emerging Indian talents such as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, expressing optimism for their contributions to the team's performance.

    As Chennai Super Kings gear up to defend their title, Bravo highlights opener Ruturaj Gaikwad as a player to watch, endorsing his capabilities to shine in the upcoming season.

    The Chennai Super Kings will kick off their campaign against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22, marking the opening day of the tournament.

    Also Read: Former Sri Lanka Captain Lahiru Thirimanne hospitalised after fatal car accident in Anuradhapura

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2024, 6:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Former Sri Lanka Captain Lahiru Thirimanne hospitalised after fatal car accident in Anuradhapura osf

    Former Sri Lanka Captain Lahiru Thirimanne hospitalised after fatal car accident in Anuradhapura

    cricket Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson ponders on Pakistan coaching offer amid salary dispute osf

    Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson ponders on Pakistan coaching offer amid salary dispute

    cricket Mumbai defeat Vidarbha to clinch 42nd Ranji Trophy; celebration video goes viral (WATCH) osf

    Mumbai defeat Vidarbha to clinch 42nd Ranji Trophy; celebration video goes viral (WATCH)

    cricket Virat Kohli's expected arrival at RCB camp for IPL 2024 revealed osf

    Virat Kohli's expected arrival at RCB camp for IPL 2024 revealed

    cricket Fan celebrates Rishabh Pant's comeback with 100 Food packets for needy (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Fans celebrate Rishabh Pant's comeback by distributing 100 food packets to needy (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Salman Khan makes mistake while applauding 'Laapataa Ladies', deletes post and reshares review RKK

    Salman Khan makes mistake while applauding 'Laapataa Ladies', deletes post and reshares review

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Its Ram Gopal Varma vs Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram seat? Filmmaker shocks fans AJR

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Is it Ram Gopal Varma vs Pawan Kalyan for Pithapuram seat? Filmmaker shocks fans

    Panama Papers Saga: Nawaz Sharif's sons dodge arrest as warrants get scrapped after political power play avv

    Panama Papers Saga: Nawaz Sharif's sons dodge arrest as warrants get scrapped after political power play

    Kannada nameplate row: Several shops in Mall of Asia shut down for violating mandate; BBMP takes action AJR

    Kannada nameplate row: Several shops in Mall of Asia shut down for violating mandate; BBMP takes action

    cricket Former Sri Lanka Captain Lahiru Thirimanne hospitalised after fatal car accident in Anuradhapura osf

    Former Sri Lanka Captain Lahiru Thirimanne hospitalised after fatal car accident in Anuradhapura

    Recent Videos

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon