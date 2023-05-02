Chatrapathi trailer out: Sreenivas Bellamkonda's Bollywood debut with Nushrratt Bharuccha is action packed

With Chatrapathi, Bellamkonda Sreenivas makes his Bollywood film debut. The movie is being directed by VV Vinayak and will debut on May 12, 2023.

With Chatrapathi, Bellamkonda Sreenivas makes his Bollywood film debut. The movie VV Vinayak is directing will debut on May 12, 2023. With the release of Chatrapathi, directed by VV Vinayak, Bellamkonda Sreenivas will make his Bollywood debut. It is the Hindi version of the Prabhas-starring SS Rajamouli film of the same name. In 2005, the Telugu film was released.

Today, the film's A-list cast gathered in Mumbai for a big trailer premiere event. The official Chatrapathi teaser was unveiled and posted on YouTube a while back. Bellamkonda Sreenivas is seen going all out in the action movie trailer. In the movie, he performs thrilling action scenes.

As per the film's premise: "Chatrapathi is separated from his family by his jealous brother, and he winds up as bonded labourer. While searching for his mother, Chatrapathi rises to become the saviour of the oppressed, and people started referring as their messiah."