'Chandu Champion': Kartik Aaryan shares new picture in army uniform; wishes fans on Republic Day

Kartik Aaryan shares a Republic Day glimpse from his upcoming film "Chandu Champion," donning an Army uniform. Fans praise his intense look. Directed by Kabir Khan, the sports drama portrays the life of India's first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar

Kartik Aaryan recently took to his Instagram to give fans a sneak peek into his upcoming movie, Chandu Champion, by sharing a still of himself dressed in an Army uniform. The actor, who has been actively sharing glimpses from the film's sets, is currently immersed in the shooting of this sports drama. The latest update came as he extended heartfelt Republic Day wishes to his followers.

In the Instagram post, Kartik Aaryan can be seen donning an intense look in an Army officer's attire. Alongside the picture, he expressed his patriotic sentiments, stating, “Being a Champion is in every Indian’s blood… Jai Hind. Happy Republic Day.”

The post garnered immediate attention and appreciation from fans, who flooded the comments section with admiration. Fans lauded Kartik for his powerful appearance in the Army uniform, with one expressing, “Chandu Champion on his way to make us proud,” and another commenting, “What a Powerful Look!” Some admirers couldn't help but praise the actor's versatility, referring to him as the ‘most versatile actor.’

Chandu Champion, a sports drama directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, revolves around the life of India's first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar, a freestyle swimmer. The film features Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, supported by talented actors such as Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani, and Adonis Kapsalis. The eagerly awaited movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 14.

The Chandu Champion team has diligently worked on the film, completing its London and Wai schedules before heading to Kashmir in September for the subsequent shoot. Kartik Aaryan's last appearance was in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani, marking their second collaboration after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.