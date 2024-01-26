Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Chandu Champion': Kartik Aaryan shares new picture in army uniform; wishes fans on Republic Day

    Kartik Aaryan shares a Republic Day glimpse from his upcoming film "Chandu Champion," donning an Army uniform. Fans praise his intense look. Directed by Kabir Khan, the sports drama portrays the life of India's first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar

    Chandu Champion': Kartik Aaryan shares new picture in army uniform; wishes fans on Republic Day ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 26, 2024, 4:50 PM IST

    Kartik Aaryan recently took to his Instagram to give fans a sneak peek into his upcoming movie, Chandu Champion, by sharing a still of himself dressed in an Army uniform. The actor, who has been actively sharing glimpses from the film's sets, is currently immersed in the shooting of this sports drama. The latest update came as he extended heartfelt Republic Day wishes to his followers.

    In the Instagram post, Kartik Aaryan can be seen donning an intense look in an Army officer's attire. Alongside the picture, he expressed his patriotic sentiments, stating, “Being a Champion is in every Indian’s blood… Jai Hind. Happy Republic Day.”

    ALSO READ: Republic Day 2024: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff celebrate patriotic day at Jordan [Video]

    The post garnered immediate attention and appreciation from fans, who flooded the comments section with admiration. Fans lauded Kartik for his powerful appearance in the Army uniform, with one expressing, “Chandu Champion on his way to make us proud,” and another commenting, “What a Powerful Look!” Some admirers couldn't help but praise the actor's versatility, referring to him as the ‘most versatile actor.’

    Chandu Champion, a sports drama directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, revolves around the life of India's first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar, a freestyle swimmer. The film features Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, supported by talented actors such as Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani, and Adonis Kapsalis. The eagerly awaited movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 14.

    The Chandu Champion team has diligently worked on the film, completing its London and Wai schedules before heading to Kashmir in September for the subsequent shoot. Kartik Aaryan's last appearance was in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani, marking their second collaboration after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2024, 4:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Republic Day 2024: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff celebrate patriotic day at Jordan [Video] ATG

    Republic Day 2024: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff celebrate patriotic day at Jordan [Video]

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Was Munawar Faruqui behind Mannara Chopra? Abhishek Kumar has to say THIS about the duo ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Was Munawar Faruqui behind Mannara Chopra? Abhishek Kumar has to say THIS about the duo

    Fighter Box-office Day 1: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer off to a good start; Read more ATG

    'Fighter' Box-office Day 1: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer off to a good start; Read more

    Padma Vibhushan Awards 2024: Chiranjeevi, Vyjayanthimala conferred with second highest civilian honour ATG

    Padma Vibhushan Awards 2024: Chiranjeevi, Vyjayanthimala conferred with second highest civilian honour

    Padma Bhushan Awards 2024: Mithun Chakraborty, Usha Uthup, Pyarelal, Vijayakanth among recipients ATG

    Padma Bhushan Awards 2024: Mithun Chakraborty, Usha Uthup, Pyarelal, Vijayakanth among recipients

    Recent Stories

    cricket AUS vs WI, 2nd Test: Cartwheel celebration by Kevin Sinclair after taking 1st Test wicket goes viral (WATCH) osf

    AUS vs WI, 2nd Test: Cartwheel celebration by Kevin Sinclair after taking 1st Test wicket goes viral (WATCH)

    Explained: Who is French Yoga teacher Charlotte Chopin, the recent Padma Shri awardee avv

    Who is Charlotte Chopin, the 100-year-old French yoga teacher honoured with Padma Shri?

    Shoaib Malik had 3-year affair with Sana Javed? Explosive claim from Pakistan amidst support for Sania Mirza snt

    Shoaib Malik had 3-year affair with Sana Javed? Explosive claim from Pakistan amidst support for Sania Mirza

    Macron India visit puts defence roadmap in spotlight: Key collaborations discussed; check details AJR

    Macron's India visit puts defence roadmap in spotlight: Key collaborations discussed; check details

    football Jurgen Klopp to step down as Liverpool manager at end of season; explains reason behind decision (WATCH) snt

    Jurgen Klopp to step down as Liverpool manager at end of season; explains reason behind decision (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon