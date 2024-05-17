Katrina Kaif shares pictures of husband Vicky Kaushal; gives sneak peak into birthday celebrations

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, one of Bollywood's most beloved couples, celebrated Vicky's 36th birthday in a heartwarming manner. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2021 in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan, shared glimpses of their special day on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina posted a series of candid pictures of Vicky, showcasing his infectious smile and charm. In one snapshot, Vicky sported a casual yet dapper look in a white t-shirt and blue pants, enjoying a cup of chai. Another picture captured a cozy dinner date shared by the couple, with Vicky blowing out birthday candles. Alongside the post, Katrina added a white heart and birthday cake emoji, expressing her love for her husband. She also included the romantic song "Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baare Re" in the caption, further emphasizing their bond.

The heartfelt post prompted an outpouring of love and well wishes from fans and friends, including prominent figures like Zoya Akhtar and Saba Pataudi.

In a recent appearance on Koffee With Karan 8, Vicky shared insights into their wedding, revealing that he proposed to Katrina just a day before the ceremony. Recounting the spontaneous proposal, Vicky expressed how he wanted to avoid any regrets and decided to pop the question over a private dinner, ensuring it remained a cherished memory for both of them.

Turning towards their professional endeavors, Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for his upcoming projects, including "Bad Newz," a musical directed by Anand Tiwari, featuring an ensemble cast including Tripti Dimri, Ammy Virk, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Neha Dhupia. Additionally, he has "Chhaav," a historical drama portraying the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, in the pipeline, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Divya Dutt, and Neil Bhoopalam.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is set to commence filming for Farhan Akhtar's "Jee Le Zara," which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

