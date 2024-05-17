Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Katrina Kaif shares pictures of husband Vicky Kaushal; gives sneak peak into birthday celebrations

    Katrina Kaif celebrates husband Vicky Kaushal's 36th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram tribute, sharing candid moments and love

    Katrina Kaif shares pictures of husband Vicky Kaushal; gives sneak peak into birthday celebrations ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 17, 2024, 10:16 AM IST

    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, one of Bollywood's most beloved couples, celebrated Vicky's 36th birthday in a heartwarming manner. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2021 in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan, shared glimpses of their special day on social media.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

    Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina posted a series of candid pictures of Vicky, showcasing his infectious smile and charm. In one snapshot, Vicky sported a casual yet dapper look in a white t-shirt and blue pants, enjoying a cup of chai. Another picture captured a cozy dinner date shared by the couple, with Vicky blowing out birthday candles. Alongside the post, Katrina added a white heart and birthday cake emoji, expressing her love for her husband. She also included the romantic song "Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baare Re" in the caption, further emphasizing their bond.

    The heartfelt post prompted an outpouring of love and well wishes from fans and friends, including prominent figures like Zoya Akhtar and Saba Pataudi.

    In a recent appearance on Koffee With Karan 8, Vicky shared insights into their wedding, revealing that he proposed to Katrina just a day before the ceremony. Recounting the spontaneous proposal, Vicky expressed how he wanted to avoid any regrets and decided to pop the question over a private dinner, ensuring it remained a cherished memory for both of them.

    ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Ramayana' working title revealed; actor to prep for 'Love and War' from August; Read on

    Turning towards their professional endeavors, Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for his upcoming projects, including "Bad Newz," a musical directed by Anand Tiwari, featuring an ensemble cast including Tripti Dimri, Ammy Virk, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Neha Dhupia. Additionally, he has "Chhaav," a historical drama portraying the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, in the pipeline, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Divya Dutt, and Neil Bhoopalam.

    Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is set to commence filming for Farhan Akhtar's "Jee Le Zara," which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

    Last Updated May 17, 2024, 10:16 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Ramayana' working title revealed; actor to prep for 'Love and War' from August; Read on ATG

    Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Ramayana' working title revealed; actor to prep for 'Love and War' from August; Read on

    Sunil Chhetri announces retirement: Ranveer Singh pens emotional note says, 'Love you Forever' RKK

    Sunil Chhetri announces retirement: Ranveer Singh pens emotional note says, 'Love you Forever'

    Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha' Movie REVIEW: Read before booking tickets RBA

    'Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha' Movie REVIEW: Read before booking tickets

    Bridgerton 3 Part 1: When, where, how many episodes does the historical romance series have? Details here RKK

    Bridgerton 3 Part 1: When, where, how many episodes does the historical romance series have? Details here

    Vicky Kaushal once got arrested for Manoj Bajpayee's hit film Gangs Of Wasseypur RBA

    Vicky Kaushal once got arrested for Manoj Bajpayee's HIT film Gangs Of Wasseypur; read what happened next

    Recent Stories

    Gold rate on May 17: How much does 22/24 carat costs in your city? AJR

    Gold rate on May 17: How much does 22/24 carat costs in your city?

    Chaos in Bihar: School set ablaze by angry crowd after student's body found on premises AJR

    BREAKING | Chaos in Bihar: School set ablaze by angry crowd after student's body found on premises

    Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Ramayana' working title revealed; actor to prep for 'Love and War' from August; Read on ATG

    Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Ramayana' working title revealed; actor to prep for 'Love and War' from August; Read on

    Hubballi: Train flee attempt ends in arrest for Anjali murder case accused in Davangere vkp

    Hubballi: Train flee attempt ends in arrest for Anjali murder case accused in Davangere

    DISTURBING German politician Martin Neumaier filmed 'licking public toilet, masturbating'; WATCH viral videos snt

    DISTURBING! German politician Martin Neumaier filmed 'licking public toilet, masturbating'; WATCH viral videos

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon