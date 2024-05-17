IPL 2024: Chinnaswamy stadium's drainage system wows fans ahead of RCB vs CSK clash amid rain threat (WATCH)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's remarkable resurgence collides with the formidable force of five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, alongside the unpredictable weather, as they vie for the last coveted spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs.

In a high-stakes showdown, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's remarkable resurgence collides with the formidable force of five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, alongside the unpredictable weather, as they vie for the last coveted spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs. The decisive clash is set to unfold at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Following Thursday's washout in Hyderabad, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Rajasthan Royals have secured their places in the playoffs. Now, the spotlight is on CSK and RCB to claim the last spot.

With a superior net run-rate and more points, defending champions CSK (13 points, NRR 0.528) enter as favorites, especially considering their strong record against the home team, having lost only once in eight matches at this venue. RCB, with 12 points and a net run-rate of 0.387, faces an uphill battle.

Adding to the drama is the forecast of rain. A washout would favour CSK, sending them through to the playoffs. To secure their spot, RCB must either win by at least 18 runs or chase the target with approximately 11 balls to spare. The odds may be against the home side, but RCB remains the most in-form team in the tournament's crucial final phase.

Ahead of the mouth-watering encounter a video of Chinnaswamy Stadium's drainage system, which could come into play as rain forecast threatens to disrupt the crucial clash, went viral on social media on Friday. The video features ground staff showing how effectively the stadium's sub-air drainage system works, sending a wave of appreciation among netizens.

"Chinnaswamy Stadium has the best sub-air drainage and aeration system in the world. Let's hope for the best," wrote a user on X along with the video.

Led by Faf du Plessis, RCB have staged a spectacular comeback, securing five straight wins after enduring a six-match losing streak in IPL 2024.

Orange Cap holder Kohli continues to display phenomenal form, with three fifties in his last five innings, poised for another stellar performance.

RCB will look for skipper Faf du Plessis to regain form after scoring single-digit scores in his last two outings.

In the middle order, both Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green have shown compelling form.

Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik will aim to capitalize on the typically good batting wicket at Chinnaswamy.

Yash Dayal has been RCB's standout bowler this season, leading the wicket-taking charts.

Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Green, and Swapnil Singh face a tough challenge ahead.

Will Jacks, an impressive batsman, also provides a part-time spin bowling option. It remains to be seen if he will be utilized on this track.

For CSK, Ruturaj Gaikwad leads the team's batting charts this season and is expected to provide a solid start.

Opener Rachin Ravindra has also found form again, and along with Daryl Mitchell, is tasked with bolstering the top order.

CSK will be eager for Shivam Dube to rediscover his rhythm, having failed to score in his last four innings.

In the bowling department, pacers Simarjeet Singh and Tushar Deshpande have filled in effectively after missing premier bowlers Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, and Deepak Chahar.

The influential presence of Mahendra Singh Dhoni remains a crucial factor for CSK, though concerns linger over his ability to play a significant role due to nagging injury issues.

Teams (from):

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh and Saurav Chauhan.

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar and Aravelly Avanish.

Match starts: 7.30 pm.

