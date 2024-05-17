Berries to Avocado: 7 fruits that help to grow thick hair

Lifestyle
Elevate your hair game with nature's bounty! Discover how berries, avocado, citrus, bananas, pineapple, apples, and kiwi foster thicker, healthier locks
Berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are packed with vitamin C, which aids in collagen production. Collagen is important for hair strength and elasticity
Avocado is loaded with healthy fats, vitamins E and C, and biotin, all of which promote hair growth and scalp health
Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are excellent sources of vitamin C, which helps in the production of collagen and strengthens hair follicles
Bananas are rich in potassium, natural oils, carbohydrates, and vitamins, which help in improving hair health and elasticity
Pineapple contains vitamin C and the enzyme bromelain, which can help to reduce hair loss and encourage hair growth
Apples are rich in soluble fiber, which aids in digestion and promotes overall health, including healthy hair growth
Kiwi is a great source of vitamin C, vitamin E, and antioxidants, which help in maintaining scalp health and promoting hair growth