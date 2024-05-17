Lifestyle

Berries to Avocado: 7 fruits that help to grow thick hair

Elevate your hair game with nature's bounty! Discover how berries, avocado, citrus, bananas, pineapple, apples, and kiwi foster thicker, healthier locks

Image credits: Pixabay

Berries

Berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are packed with vitamin C, which aids in collagen production. Collagen is important for hair strength and elasticity

Image credits: Pixabay

Avocado

Avocado is loaded with healthy fats, vitamins E and C, and biotin, all of which promote hair growth and scalp health

Image credits: Pixabay

Citrus fruits

Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are excellent sources of vitamin C, which helps in the production of collagen and strengthens hair follicles

Image credits: Pixabay

Bananas

Bananas are rich in potassium, natural oils, carbohydrates, and vitamins, which help in improving hair health and elasticity

Image credits: Pixabay

Pineapple

Pineapple contains vitamin C and the enzyme bromelain, which can help to reduce hair loss and encourage hair growth

Image credits: Pixabay

Apples

Apples are rich in soluble fiber, which aids in digestion and promotes overall health, including healthy hair growth

Image credits: Pixabay

Kiwi

Kiwi is a great source of vitamin C, vitamin E, and antioxidants, which help in maintaining scalp health and promoting hair growth

Image credits: Pixabay
