Republic Day 2024: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff celebrate patriotic day at Jordan [Video]

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who are presently shooting for their upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in Jordan, commemorated Republic Day by sharing a heartwarming video with their fans. The anticipation among fans is palpable as they eagerly await the duo's intense action on the silver screen in this much-anticipated film.

Despite being away from their homeland, the actors didn't let distance deter them from expressing their patriotic fervor on Republic Day. Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle to share a delightful video featuring both him and Tiger Shroff. Currently engaged in shooting a song sequence for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in Jordan, the actors showcased their love for the nation by running with the tricolor in their hands.

In the video, Akshay Kumar, dressed in an all-black ensemble comprising a black shirt and black pants, is seen running alongside Tiger Shroff, who wore a white shirt paired with beige-colored pants. Set against the backdrop of the soul-stirring 'Vande Mataram,' this video is sure to evoke a sense of patriotism in the hearts of the viewers.

Just a day prior, the film's leading ladies, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F, indulged in a natural spa day in Jordan. Alaya took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures capturing their dip in the Red Sea. While most images depict Alaya having a great time by the sea, one particular image stood out. Both actresses were seen covered in black from head to toe, with Manushi hiding her face and Alaya smiling. Alaya captioned the post, 'Natural spa day in the Dead Sea,' eliciting a playful response from Manushi in the comments section with two spectacle-faced emojis.