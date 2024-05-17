Heavy rains to continue in Kerala; IMD sounds yellow alert in 6 districts today; Check

Kerala Rain Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a yellow alert in six districts in Kerala today (May 17) and is expected to rain in the coming days.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday (May 17) informed that heavy rain is likely to continue in Kerala. The weather department has issued a yellow alert in six districts today including Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

An orange alert was issued in two districts and a yellow alert in nine districts on Saturday (May 18). A yellow alert has been issued in seven districts and an orange alert in three districts on Sunday (May 19). Similarly, rain is likely in all the districts of the state on Monday (May 20) and Tuesday (May 21).

Rain alerts for upcoming days:

A yellow alert is in place tomorrow in the Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. Palakkad and Malappuram districts are on orange alert. Rain is also likely in other districts.

Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki districts are on orange alert on Sunday. A yellow alert has been issued in the Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

Seven districts from Thiruvananthapuram to Idukki are on orange alert and other districts are on yellow alert on Monday and Tuesday.





