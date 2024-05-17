Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Heavy rains to continue in Kerala; IMD sounds yellow alert in 6 districts today; Check

    Kerala Rain Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a yellow alert in six districts in Kerala today (May 17) and is expected to rain in the coming days. 

    Heavy rains to continue in Kerala; IMD sounds yellow alert in 6 districts today May 17 2024; Check anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 17, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday (May 17) informed that heavy rain is likely to continue in Kerala. The weather department has issued a yellow alert in six districts today including Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

    An orange alert was issued in two districts and a yellow alert in nine districts on Saturday (May 18). A yellow alert has been issued in seven districts and an orange alert in three districts on Sunday (May 19). Similarly, rain is likely in all the districts of the state on Monday (May 20) and Tuesday (May 21). 

    Rain alerts for upcoming days:

    A yellow alert is in place tomorrow in the Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. Palakkad and Malappuram districts are on orange alert. Rain is also likely in other districts. 

    Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki districts are on orange alert on Sunday. A yellow alert has been issued in the Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

    Seven districts from Thiruvananthapuram to Idukki are on orange alert and other districts are on yellow alert on Monday and Tuesday.

    Heavy rains to continue in Kerala; IMD sounds yellow alert in 6 districts today May 17 2024; Check anr
     

    Last Updated May 17, 2024, 12:53 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Accused Rahul flees to Germany; Interpol issues Blue Corner notice anr

    Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Accused Rahul flees to Germany; Interpol issues Blue Corner notice

    Kerala: Govt mulls to conduct ward delimitation before local body polls; Opposition slams unilateral decision anr

    Kerala: Govt mulls to conduct ward delimitation before local body polls; Opposition slams unilateral decision

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-380 May 17 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-380 May 17 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Government in crisis as Rs 9000 Cr required for benefits to 16000 retiring employees this year anr

    Kerala: Government in crisis as Rs 9,000 cr required for benefits to 16,000 retiring employees this year

    Kerala: Govt sanctions Rs 2 crore for Loka Kerala Sabha amid financial crisis anr

    Kerala: Govt sanctions Rs 2 crore for Loka Kerala Sabha amid financial crisis

    Recent Stories

    Berries to Avocado: 7 fruits that help to grow thick hair ATG EAI

    Berries to Avocado: 7 fruits that help to grow thick hair

    Iceland to New Zealand: 7 most peaceful countries to visit in 2024 ATG EAI

    Iceland to New Zealand: 7 most peaceful countries to visit in 2024

    Bengaluru: Female engineering student commits suicide in hostel room; college authority accused of harassment vkp

    Bengaluru: Female engineering student commits suicide in hostel room; college authority accused of harassment

    List of Documents Required for a Home Loan in India 2024

    Essential Documents for Securing a Home Loan in India

    Did you know Apple stopped fraud transactions worth Rs 15,000 crore in 2023 and here's how it did gcw

    Did you know Apple stopped fraud transactions worth Rs 15,000 crore in 2023?

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon