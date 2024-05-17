7 tips to get rid of bad smell from your bathroom

Lifestyle
Clean surfaces, floors, and fixtures with a mild detergent or bathroom cleaner to remove dirt, grime, and bacteria that contribute to unpleasant smells.
Proper ventilation is essential for eliminating bathroom odors and preventing moisture buildup. Use an exhaust fan or open windows during and after showers.
Hair, soap, other debris can accumulate in drains over time, leading to unpleasant odors. Use a drain cleaner or a homemade solution to keep drains clear and odor-free.
Emptying trash regularly prevents odors from lingering and spreading throughout room. Use trash bags with built-in odor control or sprinkle baking soda in the bottom.
Bath mats and towels can harbor bacteria and mold, leading to unpleasant odors. Wash them regularly with detergent and hot water to keep them clean and fresh-smelling.
Keep it smelling fresh between cleanings by placing potpourri, scented sachets or essential oil diffuser. Choose scents like citrus, lavender, or eucalyptus for refreshing aroma.
Odor-absorbing products like activated charcoal or baking soda can help neutralize bad smells in the bathroom. Place them in discreet locations to absorb odors effectively.