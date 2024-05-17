Lifestyle

7 tips to get rid of bad smell from your bathroom

Image credits: Freepik

1. Keep It Clean:

Clean surfaces, floors, and fixtures with a mild detergent or bathroom cleaner to remove dirt, grime, and bacteria that contribute to unpleasant smells.

Image credits: Freepik

2. Ventilate Properly:

Proper ventilation is essential for eliminating bathroom odors and preventing moisture buildup. Use an exhaust fan or open windows during and after showers.

Image credits: Freepik

3. Clean Drains Regularly:

Hair, soap, other debris can accumulate in drains over time, leading to unpleasant odors. Use a drain cleaner or a homemade solution to keep drains clear and odor-free.

Image credits: Freepik

4. Empty the Trash Regularly:

Emptying trash regularly prevents odors from lingering and spreading throughout room. Use trash bags with built-in odor control or sprinkle baking soda in the bottom.

Image credits: Freepik

5. Clean Bath Mats and Towels:

Bath mats and towels can harbor bacteria and mold, leading to unpleasant odors. Wash them regularly with detergent and hot water to keep them clean and fresh-smelling.

Image credits: Freepik

6. Maintain a Fresh Scent:

Keep it smelling fresh between cleanings by placing potpourri, scented sachets or essential oil diffuser. Choose scents like citrus, lavender, or eucalyptus for refreshing aroma.

Image credits: Freepik

7. Invest in Odor Absorbers:

Odor-absorbing products like activated charcoal or baking soda can help neutralize bad smells in the bathroom. Place them in discreet locations to absorb odors effectively.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One