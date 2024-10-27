Celebrating 48 years of Amitabh Bachchan’s 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar': Explore 7 fascinating movie facts

Amitabh Bachchan's iconic film Muqaddar Ka Sikandar has completed 48 years of its release. The film was released on October 27, 1978. This multi-starrer film, directed by Prakash Mehra, earned tremendously at the box office. Vinod Khanna was also in the lead role along with Amitabh. When Muqaddar Ka Sikandar was released, the magic of Amitabh-Vinod was a huge hit with fans. The film also showcased the chemistry between Amitabh and Rekha, but a lovemaking scene between them deeply hurt someone. Who was this person? Let's find out the whole story...

Rekha revealed

In the 70s, Amitabh Bachchan dominated the box office. Although his pairing with many heroines was popular on screen, everyone loved to see him with Rekha. In 1978, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar was released, which also starred Rekha. Jaya Bachchan was moved to tears after watching Amitabh and Rekha's lovemaking scene in the film. This was revealed by Rekha herself. In an interview with Stardust magazine, Rekha said that there was a trial show of the film. Amitabh's parents, along with his wife Jaya, had come to watch the movie. They were all sitting in the front row, while Rekha was sitting in the production room. Rekha said that she could see everything from where she was sitting. Rekha said that when her love scene with Big B came on screen, she saw tears in Jaya's eyes. After this, rumors spread in the film industry that Amitabh had told the filmmakers that he would no longer work with Rekha. However, the trio, Amitabh, Rekha, and Jaya, were last seen together in the film Silsila.

Vinod Khanna was injured because of Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan also shared an anecdote related to the film. He said that in one scene, he had to throw a glass towards Vinod Khanna, and Vinod had to duck. As soon as Prakash Mehra signaled, Amitabh threw the glass with full force, Vinod couldn't duck, and the glass hit his chin directly. He was injured, and his entire face was covered in blood. Big B himself was terrified to see this. He also apologized to Vinod several times for this.

Highest-grossing film Muqaddar Ka Sikandar

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1978 and is still considered one of the biggest Diwali blockbusters of all time. It was also the third highest-grossing Indian film of the 70s after Sholay and Bobby. Muqaddar Ka Sikandar was also a blockbuster in the Soviet Union. The film was nominated for nine awards, including Best Movie, at the 26th Filmfare Awards, but it didn't win in any category. It was remade in Telugu as Prema Tarangalu (1980) and in Tamil as Amara Kaaviyam (1981). This was the last film in which Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna appeared together.

Latest Videos