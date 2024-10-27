Vidya Balan reveals a 'Mystery girl' in Kartik Aaryan's life while shooting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik Aaryan will soon be seen in the comedy horror film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The movie will clash with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again on November 1.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is about to hit the theaters on Diwali, November 1. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the movie boasts a lustrous cast of talents such as Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Ashwini Kalsekar. Actress Vidya Balan recently revealed inside gossip from the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 about a 'mystery girl' in Kartik Aaryan's life. 

Kartik Aaryan, Tripti Dimri, and Vidya Balan will soon be seen in Kapil Sharma's show on Netflix to promote their upcoming. In the promo of the show, Vidya talked about a girl Kartik Aaryan was dating during the filming of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. 

In the show, Vidya shared that Kartik was dating a mystery girl during the filming and was always on the phone. She said, “He was always on the phone. ‘Love you, me too. Love you, me too.'” Vidya jokingly asked the actor about the girl's name. What’s her name?” Vidya asked Kartik leaving him speechless and blushing. 

Several fans speculate that Kartik dates his fellow co-stars including Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday. However, these dating rumors were never denied or confirmed by the actors. 

Talking about his work, Kartik Aaryan will soon be seen in the comedy horror film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The movie will clash with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again on November 1. Singham Again has a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor.

In an interview with India Today, Kartik said, “I think it’s fortunately such a big date that not just two films, but more films could have also been released during Diwali. So, I feel that it’s a bonanza for the audience.”

“We’re just focusing on our film and I wish that both films do wonders at the box office,” Kartik added.

