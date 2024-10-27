CHILLING! Nostradamus and Baba Vanga's eerily similar predictions for 2025 unveiled

Renowned seers Baba Vanga and Nostradamus have made similar predictions in 2025, echoing their past accurate forecasts, sparking global fascination and debate about the uncertain future.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Oct 27, 2024, 3:22 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 27, 2024, 3:22 PM IST

The startlingly similar predictions made by renowned seers Baba Vanga and Nostradamus for the year 2025 have got the world talking. The fascinating forecasts made by these clairvoyant has become a concern for some especially due to its similarities.

Dire future for Europe

Both Baba Vanga and Nostradamus foresee a catastrophic conflict ravaging Europe in 2025, leaving widespread devastation and significant population loss in its wake. This dire prediction is compounded by Nostradamus' warning of "cruel wars" sweeping the continent.

Conflicts beyond Earth

Baba Vanga predicts an encounter with extraterrestrial life. Furthermore, the Bulgarian mystic envisions a revolutionary breakthrough in telepathy, enabling perfect mind-to-mind communication.

Global turmoil

Nostradamus forecasts devastating natural disasters in Brazil, including volcanic eruptions and severe flooding. The Russia-Ukraine conflict, he suggests, will end in exhaustion of resources.

Accuracy

Baba Vanga's past predictions have proven eerily accurate, including the 9/11 terror attacks, Princess Diana's death, the Chernobyl disaster, and Brexit. French astrologer Michel de Nostredame aka Nostradamus, too, has a remarkable track record, having foreseen the rise of Adolf Hitler, the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombings, and the Great Fire of London.

