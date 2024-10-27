Did You Know Shraddha Kapoor was initially cast for a cameo in Stree?

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 made over Rs 873 crore worldwide. The horror-comedy ruled the theaters for several days and was a major hit all over the nation. Fans loved the entertaining characters, but Shraddha and Rajkumar's on-screen chemistry stole the show.

However, many fans don't know this but Shraddha was initially cast as a cameo in the film by director Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan.

In an old interview with News 18, Shraddha Kapoor shared how she requested the makers to give her a full role. The actress said, "When Stree was offered to me, they offered it to me as a cameo. They offered it to me as a special appearance. And I just was so amazed and so entertained with the premise of the film being about, having a larger social message in an entertaining manner that I requested them that, you know, can we, can I be a part of the cast, and actually can this not be a special appearance? I want to, I don’t want to feel that this a special appearance and they completely agreed to that.”

Several fans commented on the video sharing their opinions. One fan wrote, "Her character looked like extended cameo only" Several Rajkummar fans jumped into the conversation. One fan commented, "I felt the same, as did my friends with whom I went to watch the movie, and yet she’s being hailed as the main protagonist of the movie everywhere by her PR. Stree 2 was one of the cases where it was the story, the IP behind its success, not star power. And the face of that movie, the main protagonist was Raj. This woman and her team should be awarded for being the best in PR business."

