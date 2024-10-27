Rakesh Tikait advises Salman Khan to apologise to Bishnoi community, says: 'Pata nahi kab..'

Rakesh Tikait has urged Salman Khan to apologize to the Bishnoi community after threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, following tensions over Khan's past blackbuck poaching case.

In the wake of NCP leader Baba Siddique’s murder in Mumbai on October 12, allegedly orchestrated by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, farmer protest leader Rakesh Tikait has urged Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to apologize to the Bishnoi community. This request comes amid ongoing tensions between Khan and Bishnoi, rooted in the actor's involvement in a 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Lawrence Bishnoi has publicly vowed to end Khan's life, citing the killing of the blackbuck, an animal sacred to the Bishnoi people.

On Saturday, Tikait emphasized the importance of reconciliation, suggesting that Salman should visit a temple and seek forgiveness. He stated, “Salman Khan ko mandir jaa kar maafi maang leni chahiye, nahi toh jail me band aadmi pata nahi kab tapakwa de,” highlighting the seriousness of the situation. He further labeled Lawrence Bishnoi as a “badmaash aadmi,” reflecting the precarious nature of the threats faced by the actor.

Since the Bishnoi gang took responsibility for Siddique's murder and directed new threats towards Salman Khan, security measures around the actor have intensified. While Salman continues to film for his projects, including "Sikander" and "Bigg Boss 18," he has been advised to remain accompanied by a dedicated security team at all times.

In a recent interview, Salim Khan, Salman’s father and a veteran screenwriter, defended his son, claiming that Salman was not present during the incident when the blackbuck was killed. He stated, “Salman does not even kill a cockroach. He loves animals; he can never harm. He would never lie to me,” stressing his son’s love for wildlife.

The Bishnoi community has responded strongly to Salim Khan’s remarks, labeling them as misleading. They protested in Jodhpur, burning effigies of both Salman and Salim Khan. Community members expressed their discontent, stating, “We are Bishnois, we do not defame anyone just like that. The entire community was hurt by Salim Khan's statement,” emphasizing the deep cultural significance of the blackbuck to their identity.

