From Rs 1500 to Rs 3 crore business: A housewife's success story

Housewife Sangeeta Pandey turned a Rs 1500 investment in a sweet box manufacturing business into a Rs 3 crore company. She now employs over 100 women.

Author
Roshni Tamta
First Published Oct 27, 2024, 3:20 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 27, 2024, 3:20 PM IST

Sangeeta Pandey, from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, started a business with just ₹1500, which has now grown into a ₹3 crore company. A homemaker from an ordinary family, Sangeeta Pandey is an inspiration to many women today. Without neglecting her family responsibilities, Sangeeta Pandey has become a successful entrepreneur and also provides employment to other women like her. So, who is Sangeeta Pandey, and what is the business she started? Let's find out.

Sangeeta Pandey, a woman from an ordinary family in Gorakhpur, always faced financial struggles. Facing challenges at every stage of her life, Sangeeta Pandey holds a postgraduate degree from Gorakhpur University. Ten years ago, Sangeeta's family's financial situation deteriorated significantly. She wanted to work outside, but had the responsibility of young children at home. So, when she thought about doing something from home, the idea of making sweet boxes came to mind.

Ten years ago, she started her business with an investment of just ₹1500. She used to go to the shops and bring the raw materials required for making boxes on a bicycle. Then, she would make the boxes and deliver them by bicycle. Sangeeta Pandey has faced many challenges and criticisms. Undeterred by anything, Sangeeta Pandey is now the owner of a three-crore company.

Sangeeta Pandey made and sold 100 boxes on the first day. Later, to gain the trust and confidence of customers, she changed the box design and quality according to demand. In such circumstances, she also faced losses. Finally, when she started buying raw materials from Lucknow, the quality of the boxes improved, and the profit margin also increased. She gradually expanded her business and grew.

In the following days, she took a loan of ₹35 lakh and started a factory, increasing production. Today, she uses modern machinery for box manufacturing. Now, for this Diwali, she is preparing special organic lamps made from cow dung. She has also provided employment to over 100 women.

