Diwali at Tarapith Temple: Unveiling the sacred night rituals

Diwali is celebrated on Thursday, October 31st. The night holds special significance in tantra. Rituals performed this night are believed to be quickly successful.
Diwali night is known as Kalratri in tantra. A famous crematorium in West Bengal draws tantrics seeking occult powers.
Tarapith Crematorium is located in Birbhum. Tarapith is one of the 52 Shakti Peethas and renowned for tantric practices.
Special pujas are performed at Tarapith Crematorium on Diwali night, using items like lion claws, vulture bones, and elephant tusks.
Tarapith is known as the City of Magic in tantra. It's believed that Goddess Tara appears to her devotees on Diwali night.
The ashes from Tarapith Crematorium are considered sacred and taken home by people for worship, believing it brings good fortune.