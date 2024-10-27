Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan welcomes Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty on Weekend Ka Vaar [WATCH]

In the recent promo of Bigg Boss 18, Salman Khan welcomes Singham Again fame Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty on the sets.

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan welcomes Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty on Weekend Ka Vaar [WATCH] NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Oct 27, 2024, 1:02 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 27, 2024, 1:03 PM IST

This 'Weekend Ka Vaar' is a treat for Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn fans as Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn come to Bigg Boss to introduce 'Chulbul Pandey' who has entered his police world. This episode of Bigg Boss is interesting to watch.

Chulbul Pnadey in Sigham Again:

A few days ago, Salman Khan's participation in Singham Again as Chulbul Pandey was confirmed later. Now, according to the reports, Salman Khan will be a part of the police world in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again along with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

The promo shared on Jio Cinema shows Salman Khan welcoming Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty on the sets of Bigg Boss 18. Rohit Shetty had some fun conversations with the contestants of the house. He also talked about his film and the interesting cast of Chulbul Pandey in the film.

Fans are extremely excited to see Singham and Chulbul Pandey together. Rohit Shetty's action-packed moves are loved by most of the audience but this movie 'Singha Again' has a different craze as it has all the cops of Rohit Shetty and Salman Khan will also be seen sharing the screen.

About Singham Again:

Singham Again is the sequel to Singham directed by Rohit Shetty. This film is eagerly awaited by the fans as the film has all the impressive actors together. Starring Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff, and others, the film is taking the promotions to another level.

ALSO READ Photo: Salman Khan and Salim Khan's effigies burnt by Bishnoi community amid threats

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Did You Know Shraddha Kapoor was initially cast for a cameo in Stree? RTM

Did You Know Shraddha Kapoor was initially cast for a cameo in Stree?

Celebrating 48 years of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar': Explore fascinating facts about movie NTI

Celebrating 48 years of Amitabh Bachchan’s 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar': Explore 7 fascinating movie facts

Vidya Balan reveals a 'Mystery girl' in Kartik Aaryan's life while shooting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 RTM

Vidya Balan reveals a 'Mystery girl' in Kartik Aaryan's life while shooting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

"You never know...": Madhuri Dixit on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again's box office clash RTM

"You never know...": Madhuri Dixit on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again's box office clash

Photos: Salman Khan and Salim Khan's effigies burnt by Bishnoi community amid threats NTI

Photo: Salman Khan and Salim Khan's effigies burnt by Bishnoi community amid threats

Recent Stories

CHILLING! Nostradamus and Baba Vanga's eerily similar predictions for 2025 unveiled dmn

CHILLING! Nostradamus and Baba Vanga's eerily similar predictions for 2025 unveiled

From Rs 1500 to Rs 3 crore business: A housewife's success story RTM

From Rs 1500 to Rs 3 crore business: A housewife's success story

7 feature-packed smartphones under Rs 50,000 gcw

7 feature-packed smartphones under Rs 50,000

Free Diwali LPG Cylinder Ujjwala Yojana Application Process anr

3 states announce free LPG cylinder for Diwali; Here's how to apply

Free Diwali LPG Cylinder Ujjwala Yojana Application Process anr

3 states announce free LPG cylinder for Diwali; Here's how to apply

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon