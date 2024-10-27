Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan welcomes Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty on Weekend Ka Vaar [WATCH]

In the recent promo of Bigg Boss 18, Salman Khan welcomes Singham Again fame Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty on the sets.

This 'Weekend Ka Vaar' is a treat for Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn fans as Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn come to Bigg Boss to introduce 'Chulbul Pandey' who has entered his police world. This episode of Bigg Boss is interesting to watch.

Chulbul Pnadey in Sigham Again:

A few days ago, Salman Khan's participation in Singham Again as Chulbul Pandey was confirmed later. Now, according to the reports, Salman Khan will be a part of the police world in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again along with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

The promo shared on Jio Cinema shows Salman Khan welcoming Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty on the sets of Bigg Boss 18. Rohit Shetty had some fun conversations with the contestants of the house. He also talked about his film and the interesting cast of Chulbul Pandey in the film.

Fans are extremely excited to see Singham and Chulbul Pandey together. Rohit Shetty's action-packed moves are loved by most of the audience but this movie 'Singha Again' has a different craze as it has all the cops of Rohit Shetty and Salman Khan will also be seen sharing the screen.

About Singham Again:

Singham Again is the sequel to Singham directed by Rohit Shetty. This film is eagerly awaited by the fans as the film has all the impressive actors together. Starring Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff, and others, the film is taking the promotions to another level.

