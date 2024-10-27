Lifestyle
Dhanteras is celebrated on October 29. Buying jewelry on this day is considered auspicious. If you are planning to buy jewelry, consider these gold earrings.
Many women think Jhumkas are old-fashioned, but that's not true. You can find various modern Jhumka designs. They are perfect for matching with sarees.
These sunflower-style gold earrings look lovely. If you like intricate work, you can choose these. They will perfectly complement a plain saree.
Married women can try these uncut stone-studded gold earrings. Many varieties of this pattern are available in jewelry shops, offering a stunning look.
If you don't want to wear long earrings, you can buy pearl-work gold hoops like these. They can be worn with both ethnic and western wear.
These chakra-design gold stud earrings will give your ears a gorgeous look. You can buy them with pearl work and a leaf design at the back.
These conch-and-bell shaped gold earrings are perfect for a heavy look. They combine class with a traditional touch. Add similar earrings to your wardrobe this Dhanteras.