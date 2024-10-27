"You never know...": Madhuri Dixit on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again's box office clash

"You never know...": Madhuri Dixit on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again's box office clash
Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of two star-studded films to release this Diwali on November 1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again boast an impressive caste and have generated tons of hype. It will be interesting to see how the box-office clash pans out. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress Madhuri Dixit shared her thoughts on the clash and said they had worked hard to make a "good product". 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Singham Again box-office clash 

During the interview, the actress was asked about the box office clash, she said, "I think even in the past, I can't remember Dil or Beta, two films had released at the same time, and similarly, like big star cast in both the movies and everything, and both movies did well. So you never know. And it's up to the audience; basically, they have to decide which one they have liked and which one they would like to see. And so the final test is in the theatre; that's where everything will happen. So we can only hope for the best, and we can only say, ‘We have a good product; please come and watch'."

"It's very hard to predict which film will run or not. But I know that we have made a good product. But we all have worked very hard. We've tried to do a very entertaining film, and right now, my hope would be just, ‘I hope they like it," she added. 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 cast 

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film has a cast of talented actors such as Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Ashwini Kalsekar. It will strive to be a perfect blend of comedy, horror, and drama. 

Singham Again cast 

Rohit Shetty's Singham Again has an impressive cast of several major stars in the industry including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor. The film is set to release on November 1 along with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, leading to a major box office clash. 

