Calm Down singer Rema tour in India: Prominent Afro singer will perform in these three cities; know details

The upcoming tour titled 'Rema Calm Down India Tour' is themed after the multi-talented artiste and producer's 2022 debut album, 'Rave & Roses,' and will see the rapper and singer-songwriter perform in India at these three metropolitan cities in May 2023.

The global chartbuster song Calm Down fame singer Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, is set to perform in India. The upcoming tour titled ‘Rema Calm Down India Tour’ is themed after the multi-talented artiste's 2022 debut album Rave & Roses, and also see the rapper and singer-songwriter perform in India in May 2023. While fans' excitement is at an all-time high, now the details of which cities is 'Calm Down' singer up to perform at in India for his debut tour showcase are officially out.

Talking about the tour, Rema expressed his excitement and said in a recent quote to a leading Indian wire news agency a few days back, he said, "Namaste India. I am super excited to be visiting India. I have always felt fascinated by the cultural landscape of this country. It feels amazing to be finally touring the country. I can not wait to join all my lovely Indian fans in the arenas in May 2023. A big shoutout to Offline Guys, Yuvraj Entertainment, Grid Entertainment, and Afrodesh for making this a reality! It is going to be an Afro Rave!."

ALSO READ: Calm Down singer Rema Tour in India: Check out 5 popular songs of Afro singer

Rema, who is about to do his debut India tour for the first time ever in May 2023 within three major metropolitan cities, is loved by fans globally for his hit songs like Calm Down, Dumebi, Soundgasm, Fame, and Ginger Me.

As a part of the much-awaited 'Rema Calm Down India Tour', the noted Afro singer will perform in Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad. In Mumbai, Rema will perform at the NSCI Dome on May 13. At Delhi, Rema will perform on May 12 at the JLN Stadium as a part of his debut showcase tour in India. In Hyderabad, Rema will perform at the Gachibowli stadium on May 14. More details related to the tour will be out soon. Stay tuned for more updates.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor 7 HOT bikini pictures: Actress on cloud nine with two Telugu films; see sizzling photos