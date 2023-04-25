Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Calm Down singer Rema tour in India: Prominent Afro singer will perform in these three cities; know details

    The upcoming tour titled 'Rema Calm Down India Tour' is themed after the multi-talented artiste and producer's 2022 debut album, 'Rave & Roses,' and will see the rapper and singer-songwriter perform in India at these three metropolitan cities in May 2023.

    Calm Down singer Rema tour in India: Prominent Afro singer will perform in these three cities; know details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 8:16 AM IST

    The global chartbuster song Calm Down fame singer Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, is set to perform in India. The upcoming tour titled ‘Rema Calm Down India Tour’ is themed after the multi-talented artiste's 2022 debut album Rave & Roses, and also see the rapper and singer-songwriter perform in India in May 2023. While fans' excitement is at an all-time high, now the details of which cities is 'Calm Down' singer up to perform at in India for his debut tour showcase are officially out.

    Talking about the tour, Rema expressed his excitement and said in a recent quote to a leading Indian wire news agency a few days back, he said, "Namaste India. I am super excited to be visiting India. I have always felt fascinated by the cultural landscape of this country. It feels amazing to be finally touring the country. I can not wait to join all my lovely Indian fans in the arenas in May 2023. A big shoutout to Offline Guys, Yuvraj Entertainment, Grid Entertainment, and Afrodesh for making this a reality! It is going to be an Afro Rave!."

    ALSO READ: Calm Down singer Rema Tour in India: Check out 5 popular songs of Afro singer

    Rema, who is about to do his debut India tour for the first time ever in May 2023 within three major metropolitan cities, is loved by fans globally for his hit songs like Calm Down, Dumebi, Soundgasm, Fame, and Ginger Me.

    As a part of the much-awaited 'Rema Calm Down India Tour', the noted Afro singer will perform in Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad. In Mumbai, Rema will perform at the NSCI Dome on May 13. At Delhi, Rema will perform on May 12 at the JLN Stadium as a part of his debut showcase tour in India. In Hyderabad, Rema will perform at the Gachibowli stadium on May 14. More details related to the tour will be out soon. Stay tuned for more updates.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by REMA (@heisrema)

    ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor 7 HOT bikini pictures: Actress on cloud nine with two Telugu films; see sizzling photos

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2023, 8:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shoaib Malik opens up on divorce rumours with wife Sania Mirza, here's what he had to say ADC

    Shoaib Malik opens up on divorce rumours with wife Sania Mirza, here's what he had to say

    Catch the latest leaked dialogue from NTR's next film, that is the current talk of the town ADC

    Catch the latest leaked dialogue from NTR's next film, that is the current talk of the town

    Varun Dhawan celebrates 36th birthday with wife Natasha Dalal, hails his fans for their support, SEE PICTURES

    Varun Dhawan celebrates 36th birthday with wife Natasha Dalal, hails his fans for their support, SEE PICTURES

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu posts throwback photo of her 16-year-old self on her Instagram story ADC

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu posts throwback photo of her 16-year-old self on her Instagram story

    Shruti Haasan adds Lord Murugan Vel tattoo: Know stories behind her tattoos ADC

    Shruti Haasan adds Lord Murugan Vel tattoo: Know stories behind her tattoos

    Recent Stories

    Follow this diet plan to curb your hair loss problem instantly ADC

    Follow this diet plan to curb your hair loss problem instantly

    Know how to buy red, juicy, sweet watermelon without slicing it RBA

    Know how to buy red, juicy, sweet watermelon without slicing it

    Daily Horoscope for April 25 2023 Aries Taurus Cancer Virgo Leo Libra Scorpio Capricorn Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 25, 2023: Good day for Aries; be careful Virgo, Libra

    Numerology Prediction for April 25 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 25, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    IPL 2023, SRH vs DC: Delhi Capitals make it two in a row; tame SunRisers Hyderabad by 7 runs-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals make it two in a row; tame SunRisers Hyderabad by 7 runs

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon