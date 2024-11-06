'Maha Aghadi? More like 'Maha Anaadi',' says CM Yogi Adityanath in fiery speech

The Chief Minister was on an election tour of Maharashtra on Wednesday. During this, he said, “In the Treta Yuga, when Lord Bajrang Bali existed, the concept of Islam didn’t even exist. Why people are being stopped from taking out Ram Navami processions or reading Hanuman Chalisa?”

During a recent election rally in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, labeling it the "Maha Anaadi" alliance. He mentioned that Navneet Rana had also been fighting for Hanuman Chalisa in Maharashtra.

He said that those who don’t like Lord Bajrang Bali should go wherever they want to and asked, "Who in India doesn't believe in Lord Ram and Bajrang Bali?"

CM Yogi said that two major alliances are contesting in the election. On one side, there is the Maha Yuti alliance which includes BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP. On the other side, there is the Maha Aghadi, which he called a "Maha Anadi" alliance. He explained that an alliance that doesn't care about the country's values, religion, nationalism, or the moral boundaries of society is "Anadi". This is what the ‘Maha Anadi’ alliance is doing. For the Maha Vikas Aghadi, power is a means for corruption, looting, and promoting terrorism and Naxalism for political gain.

He added that the Maha Yuti alliance, under Modi's leadership, believes in "Tera vaibhav amar rahe maa–hum din char rahein na rahein (May your glory be eternal, mother—whether we live or not)," while the Maha Aghadi alliance believes, "Mera vaibhav amar rahe maa–Chahe tum raho na raho (May my glory be eternal, mother—whether you stay or not)."

He said that power will come and go, but India must remain and, under Modi's leadership, become the world's greatest power. He criticized the ‘Maha Anadi’ alliance for playing with the respect and self-respect of India and its culture.

He pointed out that Congress and NCP leaders once claimed that Lord Ram and Lord Krishna never existed, but now even those who opposed Ram are starting to remember him. He mentioned that after 500 years, Lord Ram has celebrated Diwali and Deepotsav on his birthplace.

He also spoke about the struggle of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, saying it was a fight for India's self-respect and honor. He recalled that Shivaji Maharaj went to Agra to challenge the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's rule.

CM Yogi said that when he became the Chief Minister, he visited Agra, where he was informed about the construction of a Mughal museum that would house memorabilia related to Aurangzeb. He questioned the relevance of such a museum, stating that Aurangzeb was a foreign invader and asked, "What connection do you have with him?" He directed that the museum’s name be changed in memory of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj instead.

“After independence, Congress ruled for a long time but never thought about India and its culture. There was a time when Pakistan carried out terrorist attacks in India, Pakistani infiltrators would plant bombs, and China would violate India's borders. Whenever the issue was raised, Congress leaders would say, "Don’t speak, it will harm relations." They were more concerned about relations than national security. However, under Modi's leadership, India is different,” he said.

“Now, if anyone tries to cross the border, they will face the journey of "Ram Naam Satya," and if bombs are planted, there will be strong airstrikes and surgical strikes, making even Pakistan tremble,” the CM remarked. He highlighted that during Congress' time, national security was at risk, but under PM Modi’s leadership, India does not quietly endure humiliation. He also mentioned a news story from three days ago, reporting that the Chinese army was retreating, while the Indian army was patrolling the border.

CM Yogi shared an incident from his visit to Jammu-Kashmir during the elections when he landed at Jammu Airport, and a Maulvi greeted him with "Ram-Ram." At first, he didn’t understand, but then the Maulvi clarified, "Yogi Ji, Ram-Ram." This left the airport officials surprised, to which CM Yogi responded, "Don’t be astonished, this is the effect of Article 370 being removed."

He also spoke about Lord Ram's journey into exile, recalling that when Lord Ram was leaving for the forest, Nishadraj was the first to offer him shelter in his kingdom. Nishadraj told Lord Ram that he would serve as a servant, but Ram explained that he had to follow his father’s command and go to the forest, not to any kingdom. He said to Nishadraj, "You may live anywhere outside Ayodhya, but I cannot."

CM Yogi emphasized that despite their friendship, Lord Ram never sought the comforts of a kingdom. He gave power to Sugriva and Vibhishan, but never spent a day in the royal palace. This, he said, was Lord Ram's selflessness and ideal, which is why Lord Ram lives in our hearts.

The CM said that the new India does not bend, bow, or retreat; instead, it works for the security and prosperity of its 140 crore people. He recalled that when Lord Ram’s idol was placed in Ayodhya, PM Modi had said that it was just the beginning. Not only Ayodhya, but now India has also made progress towards Kashi and Mathura.

CM Yogi said that the name of Aurangabad, named after the cruel Afzal Khan, who was defeated by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, should be changed. He suggested that it should be renamed Sambhaji Nagar in honor of Shivaji Maharaj's legacy. He emphasized that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj united every Indian, and it is from his inspiration that he often says, “Batiye Mat, Jab Bhi Bate The Toh Kate The. Ek Hai To Nek-Safe Hai.” (Do not divide, for when we are divided, we are weakened. Unity brings safety and strength.)

“With unity, there will be no stone pelting during processions, but people will clean the streets in front of you. The focus should not be on fighting and dividing but on uniting to ensure the victory of the Maha Yuti alliance in Maharashtra and defeat the Maha Anadi alliance,” he said.

In Teosa, CM Yogi remarked that whenever there is a festival, procession, or celebration in India, some individuals can be seen waving Pakistan’s flag instead of expressing pride or reverence for the country. Rather than worrying about India, they shed crocodile tears for Pakistan and Palestine. He emphasized that the focus should only be on national duty within India.

The CM further criticized Congress leaders, stating that whenever the country faces a crisis, they go abroad for vacations. He pointed out that during times of crisis, Rahul Gandhi is often found in Italy, and Congress leaders spare no effort in criticizing India while abroad. He also accused Congress of conspiring to deny Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes their rightful reservation benefits.

