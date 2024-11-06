Phone Scams: 5 ways to protect your money from frauds

Are you helpful by nature? Do you readily lend your phone to strangers who ask for a quick call? Be very cautious. Such situations are often exploited for online frauds, leading to significant financial losses. Not everyone has malicious intent, but these incidents highlight the need for vigilance. This article details how seemingly harmless calls can lead to bank account theft and provides essential tips to prevent such scams.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 6, 2024, 7:17 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 7:17 PM IST

At bus stands or railway stations, some individuals might approach you with a seemingly innocent request to borrow your phone for a quick call, claiming they've forgotten theirs. Lending your phone in such situations increases the risk of your banking details and messages being stolen.

article_image2

Some may ask for money for travel or food. While you can choose to help or decline, many people readily lend their phones, thinking a single call is harmless. This is where the risk lies. Handing your phone to a stranger can lead to bank account depletion. They might claim a family emergency, using this as a pretext for online fraud. Let's explore how this happens.

article_image3

In Bengaluru, a stranger borrowed a shopkeeper's phone to inform his wife he'd forgotten his own. Minutes later, the shopkeeper received a message about a ₹99,000 deduction. The fraudster had enabled call forwarding, copied banking details, and intercepted the OTP, draining the account.

article_image4

To avoid call forwarding scams, dial *#21# to check its status. 'Disabled' means you're safe. If not, dial ##002# to disable all forwarding. This ensures your phone and data security.

article_image5

Not everyone is a scammer. To help while staying safe, let them use your phone in your presence, or use loudspeaker. A genuine person will comply. Stay vigilant against online fraud.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Maha Aghadi? More like 'Maha Anaadi',' says CM Yogi Adityanath in fiery speech AJR

'Maha Aghadi? More like 'Maha Anaadi',' says CM Yogi Adityanath in fiery speech

UP man takes neighbour's 3-year-old for stroll, forgets her inside locked car for party with friends. She dies shk

UP man takes neighbour's 3-year-old for stroll, forgets her inside locked car for party with friends. She dies

From Foxtrot to Arighat: Evolution of India's submarine fleet dmn

From Foxtrot to Arighat: Evolution of India's submarine fleet

Kerala: Police seize hard disk containing CCTV footage after raid at Palakkad hotel over black money suspicion dmn

Kerala: Police seize hard disk containing CCTV footage after raid at Palakkad hotel over black money suspicion

'Presenting India's friend, Donald Trump': PM Modi's old video resurfaces after US election win (WATCH) shk

'Presenting India's friend, Donald Trump': PM Modi's old video resurfaces after US election win (WATCH)

Recent Stories

US election 2024 Donald Trump elected 47th President of US: A look at his life, family tree, political career and more snt

Donald Trump elected 47th President of US: A look at his life, family tree, political career & more | In Pics

Maha Aghadi? More like 'Maha Anaadi',' says CM Yogi Adityanath in fiery speech AJR

'Maha Aghadi? More like 'Maha Anaadi',' says CM Yogi Adityanath in fiery speech

SBI Reward Points Scam: How to stay safe and avoid online frauds RBA

SBI Reward Points Scam: How to stay safe and avoid online frauds

Ramayana to Animal Park-5 upcoming movies of Ranbir Kapoor RBA

Ramayana to Animal Park-5 upcoming movies of Ranbir Kapoor

Ramayana to Animal Park-5 upcoming movies of Ranbir Kapoor RBA

Ramayana to Animal Park-5 upcoming movies of Ranbir Kapoor

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon