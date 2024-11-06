'Whole world loves Modi': Donald Trump calls PM 'magnificent' in 1st phone conversation as 47th US President

In a direct call, PM Modi expressed his admiration for Donald Trump's successful campaign and reaffirmed the commitment to deepen India-US relations.

Whole world loves Modi Donald Trump calls PM 'magnificent' in 1st phone conversation as 47th US President snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 6, 2024, 11:09 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 11:09 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his congratulations to President Donald Trump following his decisive victory in the US elections, praising the Republican Party's strong performance in the Congressional races. In a direct call, PM Modi expressed his admiration for Trump's successful campaign and reaffirmed the commitment to deepen India-US relations.

According to sources, both leaders underscored the importance of their partnership in promoting global peace and stability. Sources added that Trump expressed deep appreciation for Modi, describing India as a "magnificent country" and PM Modi as a "magnificent man."

Also read: Donald Trump officially elected 47th President of US after crossing 270 magic mark; full list of states won

He added that "the whole world loves PM Modi," highlighting the mutual respect and camaraderie between the two leaders.

Emphasizing the strength of the US-India alliance, Trump stated that he considers PM Modi and India "true friends" of the United States. Notably, he revealed that Modi was among the first world leaders he spoke to after his victory.

Donald Trump secured a historic political comeback today, winning a second term in the White House after defeating his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, in a fiercely contested election.

At 78 years old, the Republican candidate surpassed the 270 electoral votes required to claim victory, with a key win in the battleground state of Wisconsin, making him the oldest person in US history to be elected president. According to the Associated Press, Trump had garnered 277 electoral votes, while Harris had received 224.

Earlier today, in a post on X, PM Modi congratulated Trump on his historic victory. "Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory,” he said to Trump on becoming the 47th President of the United States.

Also read: Donald Trump elected 47th President of US: A look at his life, family tree, political career & more | In Pics

"As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership,” Modi had added.

"Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity,” Modi further said.

Addressing his supporters as the poll projections pointed to his victory, Trump had earlier today said it was a “magnificent victory for the American people”. He also referred to the July 13 assassination attempt and said “God spared my life for a reason”.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Maha Aghadi? More like 'Maha Anaadi',' says CM Yogi Adityanath in fiery speech AJR

'Maha Aghadi? More like 'Maha Anaadi',' says CM Yogi Adityanath in fiery speech

UP man takes neighbour's 3-year-old for stroll, forgets her inside locked car for party with friends. She dies shk

UP man takes neighbour's 3-year-old for stroll, forgets her inside locked car for party with friends. She dies

From Foxtrot to Arighat: Evolution of India's submarine fleet dmn

From Foxtrot to Arighat: Evolution of India's submarine fleet

Kerala: Police seize hard disk containing CCTV footage after raid at Palakkad hotel over black money suspicion dmn

Kerala: Police seize hard disk containing CCTV footage after raid at Palakkad hotel over black money suspicion

'Presenting India's friend, Donald Trump': PM Modi's old video resurfaces after US election win (WATCH) shk

'Presenting India's friend, Donald Trump': PM Modi's old video resurfaces after US election win (WATCH)

Recent Stories

US election 2024 Donald Trump elected 47th President of US: A look at his life, family tree, political career and more snt

Donald Trump elected 47th President of US: A look at his life, family tree, political career & more | In Pics

Phone Scams: 5 ways to protect your money from frauds RBA

Phone Scams: 5 ways to protect your money from frauds

Maha Aghadi? More like 'Maha Anaadi',' says CM Yogi Adityanath in fiery speech AJR

'Maha Aghadi? More like 'Maha Anaadi',' says CM Yogi Adityanath in fiery speech

SBI Reward Points Scam: How to stay safe and avoid online frauds RBA

SBI Reward Points Scam: How to stay safe and avoid online frauds

Ramayana to Animal Park-5 upcoming movies of Ranbir Kapoor RBA

Ramayana to Animal Park-5 upcoming movies of Ranbir Kapoor

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon