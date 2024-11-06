'Whole world loves Modi': Donald Trump calls PM 'magnificent' in 1st phone conversation as 47th US President

In a direct call, PM Modi expressed his admiration for Donald Trump's successful campaign and reaffirmed the commitment to deepen India-US relations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his congratulations to President Donald Trump following his decisive victory in the US elections, praising the Republican Party's strong performance in the Congressional races. In a direct call, PM Modi expressed his admiration for Trump's successful campaign and reaffirmed the commitment to deepen India-US relations.

According to sources, both leaders underscored the importance of their partnership in promoting global peace and stability. Sources added that Trump expressed deep appreciation for Modi, describing India as a "magnificent country" and PM Modi as a "magnificent man."

He added that "the whole world loves PM Modi," highlighting the mutual respect and camaraderie between the two leaders.

Emphasizing the strength of the US-India alliance, Trump stated that he considers PM Modi and India "true friends" of the United States. Notably, he revealed that Modi was among the first world leaders he spoke to after his victory.

Donald Trump secured a historic political comeback today, winning a second term in the White House after defeating his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, in a fiercely contested election.

At 78 years old, the Republican candidate surpassed the 270 electoral votes required to claim victory, with a key win in the battleground state of Wisconsin, making him the oldest person in US history to be elected president. According to the Associated Press, Trump had garnered 277 electoral votes, while Harris had received 224.

Earlier today, in a post on X, PM Modi congratulated Trump on his historic victory. "Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory,” he said to Trump on becoming the 47th President of the United States.

"As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership,” Modi had added.

"Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity,” Modi further said.

Addressing his supporters as the poll projections pointed to his victory, Trump had earlier today said it was a “magnificent victory for the American people”. He also referred to the July 13 assassination attempt and said “God spared my life for a reason”.

