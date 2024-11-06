Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours: THIS film of the couple failed to perform at the box office

Rumors about a possible split between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continue to spread, but these claims are likely unfounded. The couple has dismissed such speculation multiple times

Rumors about a possible split between Abhishek Bachchan and his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, continue to circulate on social media, though these rumors are most likely baseless. The couple has consistently denied such speculations. Abhishek and Aishwarya’s relationship blossomed during the filming of the hit movie Dhoom 2. Another of their collaborations, Guru, was well-received, although their first film together, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, did not fare well at the box office.

However, there was one film where Abhishek and Aishwarya starred together that unexpectedly failed at the box office. This period romantic drama, a remake of a cult classic, had high expectations due to its predecessor's success. The film in question is Umrao Jaan.

Released in 2006, Umrao Jaan, directed by JP Dutta, turned out to be a box-office disappointment. Dutta, known for hits like Border, attempted to recreate the classic story of Umrao Jaan, which tells the tale of a courtesan in Lucknow. Despite its lavish production, star-studded cast, and high expectations, the film failed to make an impact with audiences and critics.

While Umrao Jaan featured elaborate sets, intricate costumes, and a soulful soundtrack, it struggled to capture the magic of the 1981 version starring Rekha. Many critics believed the film’s slower pace and the inevitable comparisons to Rekha’s iconic performance hindered its appeal. Despite its visual appeal, Dutta’s version failed to deliver the emotional depth needed to connect with audiences, resulting in mixed reviews.

The film also starred Shabana Azmi, Suniel Shetty, Divya Dutta, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in key roles. Interestingly, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was not initially the first choice for the role of Umrao Jaan. Director JP Dutta had envisioned Priyanka Chopra for the role, but due to scheduling conflicts, Priyanka had to decline the offer. In an interview with PTI in 2005, Dutta shared his disappointment, revealing that he had reached a point where he had to make a decision and hoped to work with Priyanka, as he had pictured her in the role of Umrao Jaan.

Following the failure of Umrao Jaan, Dutta was disheartened, which delayed his next film for over a decade. His 2018 film Paltan, which starred actors like Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane, Sonal Chauhan, and Esha Gupta, also failed to impress at the box office.

