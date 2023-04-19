Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Calm Down singer Rema Tour in India: Check out 5 popular songs of Afro singer

    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 1:43 PM IST

    The popular song Calm Down fame singer Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, is set to perform in India. The upcoming tour titled ‘Rema Calm Down India Tour’ is themed after the multi-talented artiste's 2022 debut album Rave & Roses, and also see the rapper and singer-songwriter perform in India in May 2023.

    Talking, about the tour, Rema expressed his excitement and said in a recent quote to a leading Indian wire news agency, “Namaste India. I am super excited to be visiting India, I have always felt fascinated by the cultural landscape of this country. It feels amazing to be finally touring the country. I can not wait to join all my lovely Indian fans in the arenas in May 2023. A big shoutout to Offline Guys, Yuvraj Entertainment, Grid Entertainment, and Afrodesh for making this a reality! It is going to be an Afro Rave!."

    Before his debut tour in India in May 2023, here are five popular songs by the Afro singer.

    1. Calm Down:

    Calm Down is a typical Afrobeats love song released as the second single off his album Rave & Roses. Rema is attempting to communicate how much he loves a girl and how her love drove him insane, which is typical. The song shot to a hundred million views on YouTube in less than three months after it was released, making it an immediate hit. Later on, Rema enlisted the help of American pop star Selena Gomez for the remix of his successful song in an effort to achieve international recognition.

    2. Dumebi:

    Dumebi got Gold certification in France on the 5th of October, 2021, after selling over 100,000 units, equivalent to 15 million streams. It is no surprise that this hit earned followership in the Afrobeats scene. Directed by Ademola Falomo, the video for ‘Dumebi’ has none of the traits of Nigerian pop music, like there are no shaking backsides, no choreographies, and crowded party scenes.

    3. Soundgasm:

    Soundgasm is a sensual dancehall track with sticky beats and euphoric sexual innuendos. On it, Rema directly addresses his muse, candidly expressing his intentions to share sexy and sensual moments together. The new track opened up with a soft arrangement of guitar strums before Rema’s recognizable vocals appeared. The rest of the Bobby Hanaford-directed music video sees Rema and his lady spending time in an intimate living room with nothing but a piano and sunlight with them.

    4. Fame:

    On Fame, Rema delivers a brief but sweet performance reflecting on how fame has changed his life. The song sees production come in from Woodpecker, while Rema's wavy melodies reflect how fame has changed his life. Later, the singer and rapper released second performance of the song on the aesthetic music platform COLORS. The song performed here is a much-refined version of the original. The first time Rema was on Colors TV, he performed the song Bad Commando.

    5. Ginger Me:

    Rema released another hit song, Ginger Me. In the Afropop track, the artist sings about a confirmed and adult love, different from the adolescent relationships he often discusses. The smooth and groovy beat got produced by the UK-based producer duo The Elements. The song was conceived following a chance encounter with the producers, taking them on a late-night studio session that resulted in the track.

