    BTS' Jungkook shares latest look in unbottoned jacket; ARMY goes crazy; check details here

    Jungkook wore a black unbuttoned denim jacket and trouser combination, but it was his loose tie wrapped around his neck that stole the show.
     

    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 2:05 PM IST

    Jungkook's new Calvin Klein campaign poster went viral on social media just a week ago. Now, the K-pop idol has enraged fans once more with the publication of a brand new ad film for the premium clothes business. The Pinterest short clip, which was released on Thursday, August 10, showcases the BTS in a scorching outfit and has all to do with denim. The singer-dancer is dressed in a black unbuttoned denim jacket and trouser combination from the label's apparel collection. What draws attention to his outfit is that it isn't layered with a t-shirt underneath, but rather a loose tie wrapped around his neck.

    Jungkook enters what appears to be a parking lot, his distinctive curly hair and lip ring in situ. The footage of BTS's golden maknae spinning, swirling, and beaming is set against a throwback pop tune. Jungkook can also be seen in the ad channelling his inner supermodel to do a ramp walk while flexing the waistband of his Calvin Klein shorts. The K-pop sensation doesn't shy away from showing his chiselled figure to the camera in a few close-up images.

    As soon as the little movie went viral, ARMY started trending 'Jungkook for Calvin Klein' on Twitter by regularly re-sharing new peeks of the newest BTS member. While some dubbed him the "Hottest Man Alive," many described the video as "breathtaking." In response to the brand advertisement, one user commented, "And now how do I get you out of my head Jungkook."Last month, Jungkook released his debut solo digital single, Seven. The Summer track, which featured rapper Latto and South Korean actress Han So-Hee in the music video, topped numerous music charts and received over a billion Spotify streams. Jungkook said during his most recent visit on band member Suga aka Min Yoongi's chat show Suchwita that he is working on his second solo track and wants to release a mini album by November.

