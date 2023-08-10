Jacqueline Fernandez's heartwarming gestures during recent event with fans goes viral

Bollywood’s sunshine girl, Jacqueline Fernandez captured the adoration of her fans yet again, showcasing her heartwarming kindness during a recent event dedicated to preserving rainwater. The actress, known for her philanthropic efforts, attended the gathering to bolster an essential environmental cause. Amidst the event's vibrant atmosphere, Fernandez's genuine connection with her fans was evident as she graciously interacted with a sea of fans. However, it was the little gesture of helping an injured photographer from the event, that really shined out for her fans. Swiftly and without hesitation, the actress stepped in, ensuring the injured photographer's comfort by kindly offering a seat. Fernandez also offered her a glass of water for comfort and also went the extra mile as she separately posed for her, displaying her unwavering support and concern. The actress also posed along with waiters, and the staff who organised the event!

Jacqueline has intriguing projects in the works for her professional career. In the soon-to-be released film Crakk, she will star alongside Vidyut Jammwal, a project that is creating a lot of interest. She and Sonu Sood will also appear together on screen in Fateh, another highly anticipated film. The actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been spreading joy and goodwill through her You Only Live Once (YOLO) organisation for the past two years, which coincides with the Covid-19 pandemic.The actress previously posted a number of images to her social media accounts showing herself planning and carrying out her new project.

In the caption, Jacqueline wrote “elsalsals these water bowls will help stray animals during these difficult summer months to hydrate and stay cool!! I sincerely request all those who can to pls get these mitti bowls or even mitti bowls from your own local potters and place them outside your buildings! Pls tag @jf.yolofoundation @thefelinefoundation so we can repost your amazing work and spread the word!!! I got my mitti bowls from the @thefelinefoundation thank you so much for this amazing initiative also the water bowls need to be refilled daily to avoid stagnant water and to keep it fresh and hygienic for the community!”

