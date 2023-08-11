Bhola Shankar REVIEW: Is Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh's film HIT or FLOP? To know read this

Bhola Shankar Twitter Review: Read some interesting tweets from the fans who have already watched Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh's film. These tweets will help you decide whether to watch Bhola Shankar this weekend.

Bhola Shankar is the latest Telugu film of the megastar of Tollywood; fans were waiting for it, On August 11, the film was released in over 1500 theatres throughout the world. Meher Ramesh directed the film, which was somewhat altered to appeal to Telugu audiences. Bhola Shankar is a remake of the hugely successful Tamil film Vedalam. Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh, and Tamannaah provide a novel onscreen cast for fans and cinema enthusiasts. In the film, Keerthy Suresh portrayed Mahalakshmi, Chiranjeevi's adopted sister.

People had great hopes for the film because Chiranjeevi's last feature, Waltair Veerayya, was his biggest-grossing film.

Also Read: How did Kartik Aaryan react after a female fan proposed to him? Here's what we know

Bhola Shankar Twitter Analysis Fans of the megastar have been ecstatic to see him on the big screen since the film's release on other shores. They have purchased tickets and are looking forward to the start of their performances. Meanwhile, excited fans who saw Bhola Shankar a little sooner than the others have expressed their thoughts on the film via social media handles. These tweets might help you decide whether or not to watch Bhola Shankar. Here are a few examples.

Bhola Shankar Cast

Sushanth, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, Shawar Ali, Tarun Arora, Vennela Kishore, Sreemukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Rashmi Gautam, Getup Srinu, Uttej, and Tulasi, among others, star in the film alongside Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah, and Keerthy Suresh.

Bhola Shankar's Team

Meher Ramesh directed the film and also penned the screenplay. Mamidala Thirupathi wrote Bhola Shankar's dialogues. Dudley operated the camera, and Marthand K Venkatesh edited the footage. The film's background soundtrack and music were created by Mahathi Swara Sagar.

Also Read: Jailer: 7 best Rajinikanth movies to watch during weekend