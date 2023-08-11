Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhola Shankar REVIEW: Is Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh's film HIT or FLOP? To know read this

    Bhola Shankar Twitter Review: Read some interesting tweets from the fans who have already watched Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh's film. These tweets will help you decide whether to watch Bhola Shankar this weekend. 

    Bhola Shankar REVIEW: Is Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh's film HIT or FLOP? To know read this RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 7:36 AM IST

    Bhola Shankar is the latest Telugu film of the megastar of Tollywood; fans were waiting for it, On August 11, the film was released in over 1500 theatres throughout the world. Meher Ramesh directed the film, which was somewhat altered to appeal to Telugu audiences. Bhola Shankar is a remake of the hugely successful Tamil film Vedalam. Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh, and Tamannaah provide a novel onscreen cast for fans and cinema enthusiasts. In the film, Keerthy Suresh portrayed Mahalakshmi, Chiranjeevi's adopted sister.

    People had great hopes for the film because Chiranjeevi's last feature, Waltair Veerayya, was his biggest-grossing film.

    Also Read: How did Kartik Aaryan react after a female fan proposed to him? Here's what we know

    Bhola Shankar Twitter Analysis Fans of the megastar have been ecstatic to see him on the big screen since the film's release on other shores. They have purchased tickets and are looking forward to the start of their performances. Meanwhile, excited fans who saw Bhola Shankar a little sooner than the others have expressed their thoughts on the film via social media handles. These tweets might help you decide whether or not to watch Bhola Shankar. Here are a few examples.

    Bhola Shankar Cast
    Sushanth, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, Shawar Ali, Tarun Arora, Vennela Kishore, Sreemukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Rashmi Gautam, Getup Srinu, Uttej, and Tulasi, among others, star in the film alongside Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah, and Keerthy Suresh. 

    Bhola Shankar's Team 
    Meher Ramesh directed the film and also penned the screenplay. Mamidala Thirupathi wrote Bhola Shankar's dialogues. Dudley operated the camera, and Marthand K Venkatesh edited the footage. The film's background soundtrack and music were created by Mahathi Swara Sagar.

    Also Read: Jailer: 7 best Rajinikanth movies to watch during weekend

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2023, 7:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mia Khalifa joins debate on UPS Drivers increased wages; know details ADC

    Mia Khalifa joins debate on UPS Drivers’ increased wages; know details

    Mahesh Manjrekar speaks up on quitting Savarkar biopic, here's what we know ADC

    Mahesh Manjrekar speaks up on quitting Savarkar biopic, here's what we know

    How did Kartik Aaryan react after a female fan proposed to him? Here's what we know ADC

    How did Kartik Aaryan react after a female fan proposed to him? Here's what we know

    Kumudini Bhavan' trailer out: Ambarish BhattacharyaUs, hasi Ray pair up for mystery series ADC

    'Kumudini Bhavan' trailer out: Ambarish Bhattacharya, Ushasi Ray pair up for mystery series

    Jacqueline Fernandez's heartwarming gestures during recent event with fans goes viral ADC

    Jacqueline Fernandez's heartwarming gestures during recent event with fans goes viral

    Recent Stories

    Murder 2 to Race 2: 6 top movies of Jacqueline Fernandez ATG

    Murder 2 to Race 2: 6 top movies of Jacqueline Fernandez

    Escalate your style: 6 ways tote bags improve fashion statement LMA

    Escalate your style: 6 ways tote bags improve fashion statement

    Chris Hemsworth's Birthday Special: 7 interesting facts about him MSW

    Chris Hemsworth's Birthday Special: 7 interesting facts about him

    Daily Horoscope for August 11 2023 Aries Gemini Taurus Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 11, 2023: Difficult day for Capricorn, be careful Virgo & more

    Here are 5 best ways to make filter coffee ADC EIA

    Here are 5 best ways to make filter coffee

    Recent Videos

    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon