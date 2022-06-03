BTS in India? K-pop band reveals they had plans to visit India

BTS was supposed to launch their Map of the Soul concert tour in April 2020, however, it was cancelled because of the Covid 19 pandemic. In a video shared by Spotify, the lads disclosed the names of a couple of the places on the list, including India.

BTS's latest interview clips were released on June 3 via Spotify. They discuss a variety of topics in the films, including their music, motivation, and goals prior to the epidemic, among other things.

They also discussed the Map of the Soul tour, which was cancelled, and took the names of a few towns on the list. "After ON, our plan was to proceed on a year-long tour to numerous countries, including Australia," RM explained. This is when Jungkook said that they would be unable to go on tour because of the epidemic.

“We were planning on going to Barcelona, South America, and India,” the boys said. Yes, India was there on the checklist as well with Mumbai being their planned stop.

BTS announced a global tour in 2020, after the release of their album Map of the Soul:7, by mentioning only a few locations and dates at first, with the intention of revealing more later. The tour was supposed to start in April of that year, but it was cancelled owing to the Covid-induced lockdown.

Artists are finally permitted to perform in front of huge crowds after more than two years. BTS intended to announce one location at a time rather than a comprehensive tour.

They performed in Los Angeles, Seoul, and Las Vegas, with each show being announced one after the other. The band may be able to perform in India when the time comes, but they have not done so yet.