'Brahmastra' makers release dancer version of 'Kesariya', featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor; watch

Director Ayan Mukerji and actress Alia Bhatt took it to their Instagram and announced the release of the Kesariya Dance Mix. Ayan gushes about how he wanted to release this version in the movie but couldn't. Read on to find out the reason behind it and enjoy this version of the song.

Another day, another update from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra. This time, the spotlight is on the soulful song Kesariya. But did you know that the makers had earlier created a "dancier, groovier" version of the track? This version "wasn't right for the film," so they made a romantic version. Director Ayan Mukerji has revealed it on Instagram. He had shared that the Kesariya Dance Mix and wrote, "So…before Kesariya became the song we all know and love today, it was… This." The track features Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dancing their hearts out on the ghats of Ganga in Banaras. Ayan, in the caption, also added that the song with upbeat music was dropped as the movie Brahmastra "needed a more romantic" track. "A dancier, groovier version of the song! As you can now see, we even shot it. Then I realised that the film needed a more romantic version of the song, and the correct version of Kesariya was created. I pleaded and convinced everyone to reshoot it… and I thought we would never show anyone this earlier version of Kesariya," wrote the filmmaker.

Ayan Mukerji continued by saying, "But now - our film has done well, the festive season is going on, and while this version of the song wasn't right for the film… it's still filled with great fun, and we all love it!" and added the full song titled Kesariya Dance Mix would be released this weekend. "So, we're thinking of having some fun and releasing it this weekend with the Video we shot! (Shall we?!) Let's call it Kesariya Dance Mix! Brahmastra." Even the Brahmastra actress Alia Bhatt also took it to her Instagram and posted about the Kesariya Dance Mix with the caption -#KesariyaDanceMix, Video out now!!

