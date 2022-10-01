Sexy photos: 5 sultry pictures of Bigg Boss 16 contestant Tina Datta

Actor Tina Datta is all over the news these days, thanks to the 16th season of the reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’, hosted by Salman Khan. Popular for the television serial ‘Uttaran’, Tina has always impressed her Instagram followers with her stunning fashion. Here are five times when the actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in pictures that she posted on her social media.

When it comes to experimenting with fashion, Tina Datta knows her game quite well. The actor’s social media feed is full of images where she is slaying the fashion game like a pro! Tina has always been on the top of the fashion game and is quite the diva and a fashionist from the television industry. She has been in the news lately, ever since her name as one of the contestants on Salman Khan’s reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss 16’ started doing rounds on social media.

Whether is about acing an ethnic attire, going all western with stunning dresses or simply showing off her hot bod in swimwear, Tina Datta does it all with finesse. She has always left her fans in an awe of her fashion by posting pictures that are literally too hot to handle. ALSO READ: Who is MC Stan, Bigg Boss 16’s one of the most talked about contestants

Meanwhile, before entering the Bigg Boss 16 house, actor Tina Datta was seen performing Durga Aarti. A promo video of the same was shared by the makers of the show, just hours before the premiere of the latest season. ALSO READ: Inside circus-themed Bigg Boss 16 house: Swanky pool, luxurious captain’s den to 98 cameras; see pics

Tina Datta grew in popularity after she appeared in the television serial ‘Uttaran’ in which she was seen essaying the character of ‘Ichcha’. She will be seen in the Bigg Biss 16 house along with her co-star and on-screen sister from the same show, Sreejita De, who played the role of ‘Mukta’.

Even before entering the Bigg Boss 16 house, Tina Datta’s name is considered as one of the top contenders in the reality TV show.

