Who is MC Stan, Bigg Boss 16’s one of the most talked about contestants

The much-awaited reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss 16’ is here with its premiere show. With all the buzz around the show, a lot is also being discussed about one of the contestants, MC Stan. Here is everything you need to know about the artist.

The makers of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ recently released a promo video, a glimpse of which hinted at confirmation of Rapper MC Stan joining as one of the contestants. The video got millions of views and a lot of comments about the rapper. But who is MC stan that everyone is talking about? Here is everything you need to know about the confirmed contestant of Salman Khan's show.

Given the buzz and the craze around the reality show, everything comes to a grinding stop when talks about Bigg Boss surface, at least in the world of television. The audience has already taken an interest in the Salman Khan-hosted show owing to its teaser featuring the host and a few of the contestants. As per the recent promo of the show, rapper MC Stan has emerged as the confirmed name in the show. MC Stan is a rapper from Pune who began singing qawwali at a very young age when he was into schooling. He has over 2.78 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

MC Stan aka Altaf Shaikh is a pioneer as much as the product of Pune hip hop. He grew up around the neighbourhood of Tadiwala Road. Coming from modest family background, MC Stan's hard work and determination have made him a successful rapper.

When he started his journey his parents were not supportive of his work but the rapper made his place in the Hip Hop industry with all his hard work and dedication. He became the only Indian independent artist to debut on the Global Spotify Album charts. The boy once who struggled for his existence to fulfil his day-to-day needs in life, got the #1 Engagement on Instagram for any Indian musician.

