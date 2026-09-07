Femina Miss India Telangana 2027 has been launched for the first time to connect regional talent with the national platform. The event was attended by Femina Miss India South 2026 Indu Phalguni and Femina Miss India Telangana 2024 Prakruthi Kambam.

Femina Miss India Telangana 2027 has been launched for the first time and seeks to bring a well-known beauty and talent platform closer to the young women of the state.

Adding glamour to the launch were Femina Miss India South 2026 Indu Phalguni and Femina Miss India Telangana 2024 Prakruthi Kambam, who attended the press meet as special guests, a release said. The event brought together representatives from the Miss India Organisation, talent and entertainment sectors, the business community, the hospitality industry and other strategic partners.

A Blend of Heritage and Modernity

From the historic charm of Warangal and the cultural legacy of the Kakatiya era to Hyderabad’s cosmopolitan energy, Telangana represents a fascinating blend of heritage and modernity. Its traditions, festivals, handlooms, cuisine, arts, music and rapidly evolving urban culture have created an identity that is distinctly its own, the release said.

Empowering Regional Talent

Speaking to the media, Indu Phalguni and Prakruthi Kambam highlighted the tremendous potential of Telangana’s young women and welcomed the initiative as an important opportunity to connect regional talent with the larger Miss India platform.

The Femina Miss India Telangana 2027 journey is expected to combine glamour with purpose, celebrating the individuality of every participant while showcasing the cultural richness and changing aspirations of Telangana’s young generation, the release said.

The state-level auditions are scheduled across October and November 2026, followed by the grand finale of Femina Miss India Telangana 2027, likely to be held in December 2026 in Hyderabad.

Indu Phalguni Expresses Joy

Femina Miss India South Indu Phalguni expressed happiness on the arrival of Femina Miss India to Telangana. "When I first heard about it, I was really happy. I was so excited for this new chapter of Femina Miss India in Telangana. It feels wonderful to be here. I feel like when I was auditioning for Femina India I was a little girl who had a lot of doubts and today when I have done it all. I see myself from a new perspective now. I have more confidence now. I am really happy that Femina Miss India has come to my hometown, Telangana," Indu Phalguni told ANI.

Official Partnership and Future Avenues

The release said that the Miss India Organisation has appointed Megha Services Pvt. Ltd. as the exclusive state licensee for Femina Miss India Telangana for a three-year term commencing in 2026, in association with Media Connect.

The winner will have the opportunity to progress into the larger Miss India ecosystem, opening avenues across fashion, modelling, entertainment, media, brand associations and national and international pageantry. (ANI)