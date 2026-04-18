What started as a quick introduction between Ayan Mukerji and Namratha Mohan soon evolved into an engaging discussion. Namratha shared that their interaction went beyond pleasantries, diving deep into conversations around temples, Hindu puranas, and the relevance of these narratives today.

She highlighted Ayan’s sincerity towards research and authenticity, noting how rare it is to see filmmakers invest time in listening and learning before creating. The exchange has since caught the attention of fans online.