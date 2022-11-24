BoycottBollywood, #Fukrey3 boycott trend after Richa Chadha's Galwan tweet

Richa Chadha is being trolled for her comment about the Indian Army. #BoycottBollywood is trending on social media and people are also stating that the actress’ next film Fukrey 3 will be boycotted. Netizens are unhappy with Richa Chadha's tweet about the 2020 Galwan clash. Take a look at how netizens reacted.

Bollywood star Richa Chadha has faced criticism for tweeting about the 2020 Galwan conflict, which resulted in the deaths of numerous Indian Army personnel. The actor responded to Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi's assertion that the Indian Army is prepared to carry out instructions like reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Sharing a post on the statement, Richa took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Galwan says hi." The actress deleted the post. On Thursday, she also apologised for her controversial tweet. The actress said her intention was not to hurt anyone and apologised if her words triggered this reaction.

Since morning, #Boycott Bollywood, #Fukrey3 boycott has taken over Twitter and several people are objecting strongly to actress comment. Take a look at how netizens are reacting to the actor's comment.

It should be recalled that in June 2020, 20 Indian troops died as a consequence of a brutal fight between Chinese and Indian soldiers in the Galwan valley. The violent clashes also claimed the lives of several Chinese soldiers. However, the actress' decision to make fun of the Indian Army despite their heroic efforts to stop a Chinese invasion has incensed online users.

Speaking about her next ventures, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, and Ali Fazal will also appear in the key parts of Richa's Fukrey 3 movie. The film will reportedly enter theatres on December 30, 2022, however the release date has not yet been formally confirmed by the producers.