Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    #BoycottBollywood, #Fukrey3 boycott trend after Richa Chadha's Galwan tweet

    Richa Chadha is being trolled for her comment about the Indian Army. #BoycottBollywood is trending on social media and people are also stating that the actress’ next film Fukrey 3 will be boycotted.  Netizens are unhappy with Richa Chadha's tweet about the 2020 Galwan clash. Take a look at how netizens reacted.

    Boycott Bollywood Fukrey3 boycott trend after Richa Chadha s Galwan tweet gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 24, 2022, 2:18 PM IST

    Bollywood star Richa Chadha has faced criticism for tweeting about the 2020 Galwan conflict, which resulted in the deaths of numerous Indian Army personnel. The actor responded to Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi's assertion that the Indian Army is prepared to carry out instructions like reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

    Sharing a post on the statement, Richa took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Galwan says hi." The actress deleted the post. On Thursday, she also apologised for her controversial tweet.  The actress said her intention was not to hurt anyone and apologised if her words triggered this reaction. 

    Also Read | After backlash, actor Richa Chadha apologises for 'insulting' armed forces with controversial Galwan Tweet

    Since morning, #Boycott Bollywood, #Fukrey3 boycott has taken over Twitter and several people are objecting strongly to actress comment. Take a look at how netizens are reacting to the actor's comment.

    Also read: Actor Richa Chadha faces social media backlash for 'insulting' Indian Army

     

    Also Read | Video: Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa paid respect to Govinda, touches actors' feet at Dubai event

     

    It should be recalled that in June 2020, 20 Indian troops died as a consequence of a brutal fight between Chinese and Indian soldiers in the Galwan valley. The violent clashes also claimed the lives of several Chinese soldiers. However, the actress' decision to make fun of the Indian Army despite their heroic efforts to stop a Chinese invasion has incensed online users.

    Also Read | Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay lands in controversy for violating the rules- read report

    Speaking about her next ventures, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, and Ali Fazal will also appear in the key parts of Richa's Fukrey 3 movie. The film will reportedly enter theatres on December 30, 2022, however the release date has not yet been formally confirmed by the producers.

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2022, 2:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thalapathy Vijay's film Varisu gets a notice from Animal Welfare Board- report RBA

    Thalapathy Vijay's film Varisu gets a notice from Animal Welfare Board- report

    Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa paid respect to Govinda, touches actors' feet at Dubai event RBA

    Video: Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa paid respect to Govinda, touches actors' feet at Dubai event

    Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay lands in controversy for violating the rules- read report RBA

    Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay lands in controversy for violating the rules- read report

    Vikram Gokhale death rumours: Actor's wife says, 'His death news is untrue; he is on life support' RBA

    Vikram Gokhale death rumours: Actor's wife says, 'His death news is untrue; he is on life support'

    Kamal Haasan in SRMC hospital after having fever-reports RBA

    Why was Kamal Haasan in SRMC hospital? Read reports

    Recent Stories

    Jama Masjid's controversial diktat bars single women from entering mosque premises

    Jama Masjid's controversial diktat bars single women from entering mosque premises

    ISRO to launch PSLV-C54, eight nanosatellites on November 26; check details - adt

    ISRO to launch PSLV-C54, eight nanosatellites on November 26; check details

    Thalapathy Vijay's film Varisu gets a notice from Animal Welfare Board- report RBA

    Thalapathy Vijay's film Varisu gets a notice from Animal Welfare Board- report

    Mangaluru blast: Unknown Islamic Resistance Council takes responsibility, police to verify letter AJR

    Mangaluru blast: Unknown Islamic Resistance Council takes responsibility, police to verify letter

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, URU vs KOR, Uruguay vs South Korea: Hottest Fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, URU vs KOR: Hottest Fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch and more

    Recent Videos

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon
    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon