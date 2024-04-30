Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary: 6 memorable roles of the late actor

Entertainment
Rishi Kapoor's debut role as the romantic lead in this film earned him widespread acclaim. His portrayal of a young lover facing societal barriers remains iconic in Indian cinema.
Rishi Kapoor played the role of Amar, one of the three brothers separated at birth. His energetic performance added charm to the film's entertaining narrative.
Rishi Kapoor delivered a memorable performance as Vijay, a man reincarnated to avenge his murder in this musical thriller directed by Subhash Ghai.
In the film 'Prem Rog', Rishi Kapoor's portrayal of Prem, a man who falls in love with a widow, earned him critical acclaim and a Filmfare Award for Best Actor.
Rishi Kapoor played the role of Raj Malhotra, a man who falls in love with a woman named Chandni, portrayed by Sridevi.
Rishi Kapoor displayed his versatility by essaying the role of a middle-class schoolteacher navigating life's challenges in this heartwarming comedy-drama.