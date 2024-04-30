Entertainment

Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary: 6 memorable roles of the late actor

Image credits: Instagram

Raj in Bobby (1973)

Rishi Kapoor's debut role as the romantic lead in this film earned him widespread acclaim. His portrayal of a young lover facing societal barriers remains iconic in Indian cinema.

Amar in "Amar Akbar Anthony" (1977)

Rishi Kapoor played the role of Amar, one of the three brothers separated at birth. His energetic performance added charm to the film's entertaining narrative.

Vijay in "Karz" (1980)

Rishi Kapoor delivered a memorable performance as Vijay, a man reincarnated to avenge his murder in this musical thriller directed by Subhash Ghai.

Prem in "Prem Rog" (1982)

In the film 'Prem Rog', Rishi Kapoor's portrayal of Prem, a man who falls in love with a widow, earned him critical acclaim and a Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

Raj Malhotra in "Chandni" (1989)

Rishi Kapoor played the role of Raj Malhotra, a man who falls in love with a woman named Chandni, portrayed by Sridevi.

Santosh Duggal in "Do Dooni Chaar" (2010)

Rishi Kapoor displayed his versatility by essaying the role of a middle-class schoolteacher navigating life's challenges in this heartwarming comedy-drama.

