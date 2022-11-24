Video: Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa paid respect to Govinda, touches actors' feet at Dubai event

Fahad Mustafa is one of Pakistan's most in-demand actors. He recently earned the "Promising Star of Pakistan Award" at an awards ceremony in Dubai. Additionally, there is a tonne of footage from the awards event on social media. However, a video of Fahad Mustafa paying respect to Bollywood actor Govinda and patting his feet has gone viral.

Govinda may have come close to retiring from acting, but there was a period when he was at the height of his fame. He was one of the most marketable performers of the 1990s. Because of his superb acting abilities, he developed a large fan following that now includes stars from the current age like Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh. Furthermore, based on recent admissions from Fahad Mustafa, Govinda's fandom appears to be international in scope.

At the Dubai awards ceremony, Govinda, who was also there, was lauded by Fahad during his address. The Pakistani actor claimed that Govinda's flicks inspired him to pursue acting. He not only applauded Govinda but Ranveer Singh as well. When Ranveer Singh entered the profession, "we got inspiration from him as well," he was quoted as saying. Fahad also expressed the desire for more performers from Pakistan and India to collaborate, and at the conclusion of his remarks, he knelt down, touched Govinda's feet, and gave Ranveer Singh a bear embrace.

Both Pakistani films and television programmes featured Fahad Mustafa. Fahad reportedly started out as a medical student but left midway through because of his passion for acting. His anchoring of the game programme Jeeto Pakistan propelled him to popularity. After that, he made his television debut on Sheeshe ka Mahal. He thereafter made appearances on well-known programmes like Haal-e-Dil and Bahurani.