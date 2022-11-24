Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actor Richa Chadha faces social media backlash for 'insulting' Indian Army

    Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi said on Tuesday that the Indian Army is ready to execute any order issued by the Government of India, including retaking Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

    Richa Chadha faces social media backlash for 'insulting' Indian Army - adt
    First Published Nov 24, 2022, 11:31 AM IST

    Bollywood actor Richa Chadha is facing backlash on social media for her 'Galwan says hi' tweet, hours after she reacted to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's comment that India is fully prepared to take Pakistan-occupied Kashmir back. To recall, 20 Indian Army soldiers were martyred in the Galwan clashes in 2020.

    Netizens are trolling the actor for 'mocking' the Indian Army and downplaying the sacrifice of the jawans in the 2020 Galwan conflict between India and China. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, called the tweet 'disgraceful' and said, "Tweet was disgraceful. It should be removed as soon as possible. Insulting our armed forces is unacceptable."

     

    Former BJYM National Vice President Neeraj Jain also slammed Richa Chadha for her tweet and asked social media users to report the actor's account for making derogatory remarks about the Indian Army.

     

    Another user commented, "Mocking our soldiers' sacrifice at Galwan Valley. Disgraceful and shameful."

     

     

    "In terms of the Indian Army, it will carry out any order issued by the Government of India. We will be prepared whenever such orders are issued," said Dwivedi. 

    "The military is always ready to ensure that the cease-fire understanding is never broken since it is in the best interests of both countries, but if it is, we will react accordingly," Upendra Dwivedi reportedly said. His remarks came in response to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's earlier claim that India's goal is to reclaim PoK.

