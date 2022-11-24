Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay lands in controversy for violating the rules- read report

The traffic police recently fined Thalapathy Vijay for violating the rules and was fined of Rs 500 for putting black-tinted glasses on his car.

For the last few years, many famous people have run into legal issues. Thalapathy Vijay, who most recently broke the rules, is another actor to add to the list. The Chennai traffic cops punished The Beast actor for breaking traffic laws. He most recently went to a fan gathering at the Chennai headquarters of the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam fan group. The cops allegedly fined the star for tinted glass on his car as videos of the actor entering and leaving the building went popular on social media.

Thalapathy Vijay allegedly paid a fine of Rs 500 for mounting black-tinted spectacles on his vehicle. According to other reports, the police will shortly order the tinted glass on the actor's automobile to be removed. For those unaware, the Supreme Court no longer permitted tinted glass. A car window must be entirely transparent in order to comply with the regulations.

Numerous celebrities, including Allu Arjun, Trivikram Srinivas Kalyan Ram, Jr. NTR, and Manchu Manoj, were penalised for the same offence prior to Thalapthy Vijay.

Recall that the Madras High Court fined Thalapathy Vijay Rs. 1 lakh last year for failing to pay entrance tax on his Rolls Royce. The actor from Bigil originally applied for a tax exemption for his imported Rolls Royce vehicle in 2012.

The bilingual Tamil-Telugu drama Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, will feature Thalapathy Vijay next. In the next family comedy, he will be seen onscreen alongside Rashmika Mandanna, who played Pushpa. Along with Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Shaam, Telugu actor Srikanth, and Yogi Babu playing supporting parts, the production will also include Prakash Raj and Sarath Kumar in major roles.