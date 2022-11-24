Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay lands in controversy for violating the rules- read report

    The traffic police recently fined Thalapathy Vijay for violating the rules and was fined of Rs 500 for putting black-tinted glasses on his car.

    Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay lands in controversy for violating the rules- read report RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 24, 2022, 10:46 AM IST

    For the last few years, many famous people have run into legal issues. Thalapathy Vijay, who most recently broke the rules, is another actor to add to the list. The Chennai traffic cops punished The Beast actor for breaking traffic laws. He most recently went to a fan gathering at the Chennai headquarters of the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam fan group. The cops allegedly fined the star for tinted glass on his car as videos of the actor entering and leaving the building went popular on social media.

    Thalapathy Vijay allegedly paid a fine of Rs 500 for mounting black-tinted spectacles on his vehicle. According to other reports, the police will shortly order the tinted glass on the actor's automobile to be removed. For those unaware, the Supreme Court no longer permitted tinted glass. A car window must be entirely transparent in order to comply with the regulations.

    Also Read: Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu in hospital after her health deteriorated? Read what we know

    Numerous celebrities, including Allu Arjun, Trivikram Srinivas Kalyan Ram, Jr. NTR, and Manchu Manoj, were penalised for the same offence prior to Thalapthy Vijay.

    Recall that the Madras High Court fined Thalapathy Vijay Rs. 1 lakh last year for failing to pay entrance tax on his Rolls Royce. The actor from Bigil originally applied for a tax exemption for his imported Rolls Royce vehicle in 2012.

    Also Read: Why was Kamal Haasan in SRMC hospital? Read reports

    The bilingual Tamil-Telugu drama Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, will feature Thalapathy Vijay next. In the next family comedy, he will be seen onscreen alongside Rashmika Mandanna, who played Pushpa. Along with Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Shaam, Telugu actor Srikanth, and Yogi Babu playing supporting parts, the production will also include Prakash Raj and Sarath Kumar in major roles.

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2022, 10:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vikram Gokhale death rumours: Actor's wife says, 'His death news is untrue; he is on life support' RBA

    Vikram Gokhale death rumours: Actor's wife says, 'His death news is untrue; he is on life support'

    Kamal Haasan in SRMC hospital after having fever-reports RBA

    Why was Kamal Haasan in SRMC hospital? Read reports

    Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayantara starrer 'Gold' gets new release date; find details here sur

    Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayantara starrer 'Gold' gets new release date; find details here

    Column The life of a celebrity PR: Behind the glitz and glamour

    The life of a celebrity PR: Behind the glitz and glamour

    Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya's pre-wedding festivities, here's all you need to know sur

    Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya's pre-wedding festivities, here's all you need to know

    Recent Stories

    Indian Railways sacked one non performer every 3 days since July 2021 Officials report gcw

    Indian Railways sacked one 'non-performer' every 3 days since July 2021: Officials

    Kantara on OTT: When and where to watch Rishab Shetty's blockbuster movie RBA

    Kantara on OTT: When and where to watch Rishab Shetty's blockbuster movie

    China daily COVID tally hits record high with 31454 cases highest since pandemic began report gcw

    China’s daily COVID tally hits record high with 31,454 cases: Report

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu in hospital after her health deteriorated? Read what we know RBA

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu in hospital after her health deteriorated? Read what we know

    Vikram Gokhale death rumours: Actor's wife says, 'His death news is untrue; he is on life support' RBA

    Vikram Gokhale death rumours: Actor's wife says, 'His death news is untrue; he is on life support'

    Recent Videos

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon
    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon