Boxer Mary Kom gets upset with Kapil Sharma's jokes; know what happened NEXT

Mary Kom was clearly annoyed by the constant jokes about 'angry' boxers on Kapil Sharma's Netflix show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. Sharma also cracked jokes about Saina Nehwal’s badminton and Sania Mirza’s gold medals

Mary Kom appears offended by The Great Indian Kapil Show's excessive use of furious boxer jokes. The boxing champion appeared on Saturday night's programme with Sania Mirza and Saina Nehwal. During the Netflix programme's broadcast, Kapil Sharma made jokes about Saina's badminton and Sania's gold medals, frequently returning to boxers being furious. At one point, Mary admitted that the repeating jokes irritated her.

The event occurred when Kapil and Mary discussed the mouth protectors commonly worn by boxers. “Mary, when I watch boxing in movies, the coach would put something in the boxer’s mouth before the match, the denture guard… I used to wonder, ‘Why does every boxer chew pan before boxing?’ I came to know about this quite late,” he said.

Mary’s expressions changed, and Kapil sensed she was getting angry. “Don’t be angry,” Kapil requested when Mary got annoyed. “No, I am not, I have never been angry but now, you are enraging me. You’ve been pulling my leg,” she said. While Archana teased her by saying, “Show him how angry you can be, Mary,” Kapil tried to calm her down.

“We wear the guard to protect our teeth. Not only in boxing but it is used for ice hockey as well. But you just pointed out boxing,” she said.

Kapil then added, “Maaf karo,” leaving everyone in splits. “While talking, she clenches her teeth when she looks at me. It makes me wonder if she’s angry at me,” he said when Mary asked, “Aise kyun…”

Nonetheless, Kapil cut her quick and explained, “No, I’m just joking.” “Just joking? Then fine,” Mary said, letting his jokes pass. “This is my bread and butter. Don’t be angry,” Kapil confessed. Besides this moment, Mary appeared to have a ball in the episode. She cracked up at many jokes and shared details about her journey.

During the episode, Mary revealed that a family member and a friend had joined her on the show. Introducing them to Kapil, she asked him if they could take a picture with Kapil. The comedian immediately obliged, adding that he would take the photos once the episode was shot.

Latest Videos