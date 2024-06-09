Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Boxer Mary Kom gets upset with Kapil Sharma's jokes; know what happened NEXT

    Mary Kom was clearly annoyed by the constant jokes about 'angry' boxers on  Kapil Sharma's Netflix show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. Sharma also cracked jokes about Saina Nehwal’s badminton and Sania Mirza’s gold medals 

    Boxer Mary Kom gets upset with Kapil Sharma's jokes; know what happened NEXT RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 9, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

    Mary Kom appears offended by The Great Indian Kapil Show's excessive use of furious boxer jokes. The boxing champion appeared on Saturday night's programme with Sania Mirza and Saina Nehwal. During the Netflix programme's broadcast, Kapil Sharma made jokes about Saina's badminton and Sania's gold medals, frequently returning to boxers being furious. At one point, Mary admitted that the repeating jokes irritated her.

    The event occurred when Kapil and Mary discussed the mouth protectors commonly worn by boxers. “Mary, when I watch boxing in movies, the coach would put something in the boxer’s mouth before the match, the denture guard… I used to wonder, ‘Why does every boxer chew pan before boxing?’ I came to know about this quite late,” he said.

    Mary’s expressions changed, and Kapil sensed she was getting angry. “Don’t be angry,” Kapil requested when Mary got annoyed. “No, I am not, I have never been angry but now, you are enraging me. You’ve been pulling my leg,” she said. While Archana teased her by saying, “Show him how angry you can be, Mary,” Kapil tried to calm her down.

    “We wear the guard to protect our teeth. Not only in boxing but it is used for ice hockey as well. But you just pointed out boxing,” she said. 

    Kapil then added, “Maaf karo,” leaving everyone in splits. “While talking, she clenches her teeth when she looks at me. It makes me wonder if she’s angry at me,” he said when Mary asked, “Aise kyun…” 

    Nonetheless, Kapil cut her quick and explained, “No, I’m just joking.” “Just joking? Then fine,” Mary said, letting his jokes pass. “This is my bread and butter. Don’t be angry,” Kapil confessed. Besides this moment, Mary appeared to have a ball in the episode. She cracked up at many jokes and shared details about her journey.

    During the episode, Mary revealed that a family member and a friend had joined her on the show. Introducing them to Kapil, she asked him if they could take a picture with Kapil. The comedian immediately obliged, adding that he would take the photos once the episode was shot.

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Scottish woman sues Netflix for $170 million over defamation in 'Baby Reindeer' show, streaming giant responds snt

    Scottish woman sues Netflix for $170 million over defamation in 'Baby Reindeer' show, streaming giant responds

    WATCH: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma look adorable as they walk hand-in-hand with daughter Vamika in New York RKK

    WATCH: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma look adorable as they walk hand-in-hand with daughter Vamika in New York

    'Kangana Ranaut might have said somethi ng first': CISF constable's mother breaks silence over 'slapgate' vkp

    'Kangana Ranaut might have said something first': CISF constable's mother breaks silence over 'slapgate'

    Media mogul Ramoji Rao, founder of Ramoji Film City, passes away at 87 due to heart complications in Hyderabad vkp

    Media mogul Ramoji Rao, founder of Ramoji Film City, passes away at 87 due to heart complications in Hyderabad

    Happy Birthday Kanye West: Gold Digger to Bound 2-7 popular songs of 'Ye' RBA

    Happy Birthday Kanye West: Gold Digger to Bound 2-7 popular songs of 'Ye'

    Recent Stories

    Gold rate FALLS on June 9: Know 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city gcw

    Gold rate FALLS on June 9: Know 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

    NDA allies' concerns prompt Indian Army to review Agnipath scheme; proposed recommendations for Agniveers here snt

    NDA allies' concerns prompt Indian Army to review Agnipath scheme; recommendations proposed for Agniveers here

    Who is Sofia Firdous, civil engineer-turned-politician to be Odisha's first Muslim woman MLA? gcw

    Who is Sofia Firdous, civil engineer-turned-politician to be Odisha's first Muslim woman MLA?

    Sub Lt Anamika Rajeev becomes Indian Navy's first woman helicopter pilot, awarded prestigious 'Golden Wings' snt

    Sub-Lt Anamika Rajeev becomes Indian Navy's first woman helicopter pilot, awarded prestigious 'Golden Wings'

    Nehru to Modi: The 5 longest-serving Prime Ministers of India anr

    Nehru to Modi: The 5 longest-serving Prime Ministers of India

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon