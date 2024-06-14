Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    House of the Dragon 3: When and where to watch spin-off of Game of Thrones? Read this

    House of the Dragon, which began on HBO in August 2022, is based on George R R Martin's novel Fire & Blood, a chronicle of House Targaryen set 200 years before the events detailed in Game of Thrones, which aired for eight seasons until 2019. 

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jun 14, 2024, 2:02 PM IST

    The American network HBO has ordered a third season of the successful "House of the Dragon" series. The show's renewal, a spin-off of the legendary fantasy drama "Game of Thrones," comes just days before the second season premieres on June 17. 

    “We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into creating a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivalled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three,” Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said in a statement.

    House of the Dragon, which began on HBO (JioCinema) in August 2022, is based on George R R Martin's novel Fire & Blood, a chronicle of House Targaryen set 200 years before the events shown in Game of Thrones, which concluded its eight-season run in 2019.

    “Set in a world of dragons and dynasties, the series explores the complex dynamics of ambition, loyalty, and betrayal as key figures vie for control over the Seven Kingdoms,” the release said.

    Martin has co-created the show with Ryan Condal, who also serves as the showrunner. The duo executive produces alongside Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere and Vince Gerardis.

    The second season of "House of the Dragon" stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.

    Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham are also among the returning cast members.

    Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor, and Vincent Regan are the new players for the 2018 season. 

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2024, 2:02 PM IST
    Video Icon