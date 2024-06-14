Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra land in another legal trouble, FIR filed for defrauding trader in gold scheme

    According to reports, bullion trader Prithviraj Saremal Kothari has filed a complaint with the Mumbai Sessions Court seeking action against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jun 14, 2024, 3:44 PM IST

    Actress Shilpa Shetty and her billionaire husband Raj Kundra have run into a new controversy. The couple has been accused of defrauding a trader in a gold scheme. According to reports, bullion trader Prithviraj Saremal Kothari has filed a complaint with the Mumbai Sessions Court seeking action against Shilpa and Raj.

    The case

    According to Kothari, Shilpa and Raj arranged a plan through their company and invited merchants to join in it, offering handsome returns on gold investments. The program was known as 'Satyug Gold' and purportedly promised investors gold delivery at a fixed rate regardless of market movements.

    The incident

    Kothari stated he invested in the scene but did not receive the promised gold by the maturity date of April 2, 2019. He further stated that he deposited more than Rs 90 lakh in the plan. Kothari also presented a cover letter signed by Shilpa Shetty and an invoice produced by Satyug Gold Private Limited in court to back up his claims. The court has now asked Mumbai police to probe the case.

    Shilpa and Raj's legal issues

    This is not the first time Shilpa and Raj have been in legal problems. In April of this year, the ED confiscated Raj Kundra's properties worth Rs 97.79 crores. According to a statement from the agency, the Mumbai zonal office of ED has provisionally seized Kundra's immovable and moveable properties under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. It was stated that Kundra and others obtained large quantities of money in the form of bitcoins (valued at Rs 6,600 crore in 2017) from the “gullible public with the false promises of 10 percent per month return in the form of bitcoins”.

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2024, 3:45 PM IST
