    Yakshini LEAKED: Lakshmi Manchu, Rahul Vijay's horror web series OUT for free download

    Yakshini Full Web Series Leaked Online: The series Yakshini's plot revolves around traditional folklore and modern romance. The film's plot is about Yakshini who commits a crime by becoming a human and is then convicted and confined to Earth.

    Arka Media Works, the production company behind Baahubali 1 and Baahubali 2, has produced and financed the next supernatural horror web series, Yakshini. The socio-fantasy series, which stars Manchu Lakshmi, Rahul Vijay, Ajay, and Vedhika among other renowned performers, premiered on the OTT platform on June 14.

    Yakshini is available on Disney Plus Hotstar in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Hindi, and Bengali. Teja Marni directed the series, and the teaser for the web series was well-received when it was first published.

    Yakshini Synopsis. 
    Yakshini's narrative combines mythology and modern romance. Yakshini, who performs a forbidden deed by taking on the shape of a person, is punished and tied to Earth. Maya intends to preserve her people by sacrificing 100 men. On the other hand, Krishna, who wishes to discover his true love, meets paths with Maya, changing their futures. What happens next is entirely about Yakshini. 

    Yakshini Cast 
    The cast includes Lakshmi Manchu as Jwalamukhi, Rahul Vijay as Krishna, Vedhika as Maya aka Yakshini, Ajay as Mahakal, Gemini Suresh, Srinivas, Teja Kakumanu, Dayanand Reddy, Tenali Shakuntala, Lalitha Kumari, Pranitha, Trinath, Naveen Neni, Hanuveer, Sai Kiran Yedidha, and Yasna, among others.
     

