Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Black tea, not alcohol': Congress clarifies viral photo of KC Venugopal, FIR lodged for spreading fake news

    The Congress on Friday released a statement addressing a viral photo featuring party general secretary KC Venugopal, adding that an FIR has been registered in Hyderabad against fake news.

    Black tea not alcohol Congress clarifies viral photo of KC Venugopal, FIR lodged for spreading fake news snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 14, 2024, 6:37 PM IST

    The Congress on Friday released a statement addressing a viral photo featuring party general secretary KC Venugopal. The party clarified that misinformation had spread suggesting he was drinking alcohol in a restaurant, whereas he was actually consuming black tea. The Congress further stated that it has filed a complaint in Hyderabad against the false allegations circulating on social media.

    Sharing a copy of the FIR, the party posted on X: "We have taken congnisance of this mischief and Congress MLC Dr. Venkat Narsing Rao Balmoor has lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crimes Police Station in Hyderabad. Here is a copy of the FIR. Fake news won’t be tolerated and the guilty will be made to bear the consequences."

    In its complaint, the Congress identified Shashank Singh as the person responsible for spreading the fake news.

    "This individual Shashank Singh had not only posted a false caption with the picture but he had also tagged the Kerala Police and asked them to take actions against Shri KC Venugopal Ji." it said.

    "This is a grave charge, especially since Shri KC Venugopal ji is not only a highly reputed leader of the Indian National Congress but he represents lakhs of Indian citizens in Parliament," the complaint said.

    The original post on X alleged that despite lacking a license to sell alcohol, the restaurant was serving it to Congress leaders.

    KC Venugopal accompanied Rahul Gandhi on his journey to Wayanad and they stopped for lunch at Thamarassery's White House restaurant. The viral photo in question was taken during this visit, where Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders interacted with the chefs and staff.

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2024, 6:37 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Melodi trends as PM Modi meets Italy's Meloni at G7 Summit; revisiting how 'Melodi' took internet by storm gcw

    #Melodi trends as PM Modi meets Italy's Meloni at G7 Summit; revisiting how 'Melodi' took internet by storm

    PM Modi meets Pope Francis at G7 Summit's Outreach Session, duo exchange hugs (WATCH) anr

    BREAKING: PM Modi meets Pope Francis at G7 Summit's Outreach Session, duo exchange hugs (WATCH)

    PM Modi meets Italian PM Giorgia Meloni at G7 Summit, greeted with 'Namaste' (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi meets Italian PM Giorgia Meloni at G7 Summit, greeted with 'Namaste' (WATCH)

    Kuwait fire tragedy: After Kochi, IAF plane carrying mortal remains of 14 Indians reaches Delhi (WATCH) snt

    Kuwait fire tragedy: After Kochi, IAF plane carrying mortal remains of 14 Indians reaches Delhi (WATCH)

    Pawan Kalyan and Allu Family Rift: Is the Mega Family Divided? AJR

    Pawan Kalyan and Allu Family Rift: Is the Mega Family Divided?

    Recent Stories

    Melodi trends as PM Modi meets Italy's Meloni at G7 Summit; revisiting how 'Melodi' took internet by storm gcw

    #Melodi trends as PM Modi meets Italy's Meloni at G7 Summit; revisiting how 'Melodi' took internet by storm

    PM Modi meets Pope Francis at G7 Summit's Outreach Session, duo exchange hugs (WATCH) anr

    BREAKING: PM Modi meets Pope Francis at G7 Summit's Outreach Session, duo exchange hugs (WATCH)

    DON'T keep these 5 things near your bed while sleeping RKK

    DON'T keep these 5 things near your bed while sleeping

    'Govindaa, Govindaa..getting rid of ego...' Malayalam actor Rachana Narayanankutty shaves her head at Tirupati anr

    'Govindaa, Govindaa..getting rid of ego...' Malayalam actor Rachana Narayanankutty shaves her head at Tirupati

    PM Modi meets Italian PM Giorgia Meloni at G7 Summit, greeted with 'Namaste' (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi meets Italian PM Giorgia Meloni at G7 Summit, greeted with 'Namaste' (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon